This $16.5 Million Farmhouse-Style Malibu Manse Comes With Access to Two Private Beaches

Malibu has no shortage of incredible real estate. But this newly listed Point Dume estate is upping the ante by giving you access to not one, but two of the area’s most secluded shores.

The $16.5 million manse, nicknamed the Surfbarn, spans 4,850 square feet with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Most impressively, the property includes deeded private beach access to Little Dume Beach, as well as private entry to Paradise Cove Beach. Only a select few are privy to these shorelines, which are ripe for surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and soaking up the Southern California sun.

The open-plan living room. Marcelo Lagos

Surfbarn itself is crafted to perfection with a modern farmhouse meets beachside luxury vibe. Warm and inviting, the heart of the home is its great room, with 18-foot ceilings and an open-plan living space. 36 feet of Fleetwood pocket glass-sliding doors provide seamless access to the outdoor deck. There, you’ll find a heated and covered alfresco living room, complete with a wood-burning fireplace that extends from the great room. Just off the main living area are the chef’s kitchen and the dining room, giving the adobe an open and airy feeling—perfect for those who love to entertain large groups.

One of the manse’s separate wings houses three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, which has a closet that looks like it’s plucked from a high-end boutique. The space also includes a spa-like bathroom that has radiant floor heating, a soaking tub and a steam shower, all of which make the en suite hard to leave. The home’s other wing has the fourth bedroom, a den, a screening room and a game room.

The kitchen Marcelo Lagos

Outside, there’s an outdoor kitchen, a heated ozone-system pool and spa, plus plenty of lawn space, ideal for families with children or those who love to throw a big bashe. The secluded property, set behind gates with security cameras, also has smart-home technology.

“It is very unique for a property in Malibu to have private access to two of the most popular and exclusive surf breaks in Malibu,” says listing agent Glen Steele of Douglas Elliman, who is co-listing the home alongside Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman. “This meticulously built new-construction home is a rare find in Malibu right now since it can take up to five years to complete such a project. The home exudes the elegance and sophistication of a modern home while still being warm and inviting, truly fitting the quintessential and relaxed Malibu lifestyle.”

Point Dume is known to attract many celebrities, including Jeff Bezos, Julia Roberts and Barbara Streisand, among others.

Check out more photos of the Surfbarn below:

The outdoor living room. Marcelo Lagos

A patio off the bedroom. Marcelo Lagos

The primary bathroom. Marcelo Lagos

The media room. Marcelo Lagos