This $26 Million Mountaintop Estate Comes with its Own Buffalo Ranch and Wild West Saloon

What’s the first thing you’d do if you won $180 million from the lottery?

If you’re construction company manager Rick Knudsen, you retire and buy your dream 865-acre San Bernadino County, Calif. mountaintop retreat with a 16,000 square-foot home, its own buffalo ranch, steakhouse, and Wild West saloon.

Knudsen, 57, hit the $180 million Mega Millions jackpot back in August 2014. He quit his job and bought the ski lodge-style home near the town of Oak Glen, Calif., an hour’s drive from LA, for a reported $5.5 million. At the time, the mansion was still under construction.

After expanding and completing the house, he went on to buy an adjoining 640-acre mountaintop parcel of land, along with a nearby 155-acre buffalo ranch, adding to the original 50 acres that came with the estate.

Now after close to five years of high-elevation living, Knudsen and his family have decided to downsize. They’ve listed the property, known as Eagle Crest Mountain Estate, for $26 million. They’re even throwing-in the buffalo.

The house itself is perched on a soaring 9,000-foot ridge on Little San Gorgonio Mountain and offers panoramic views of Mount San Jacinto, the Salton Sea, and across to Catalina Island.

According to a description by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house comes with five bedrooms, a vast great room opening to a wrap-around deck, a state-of-the-art kitchen, 17-seat movie theater, three-story elevator, wine cellar, and fully-equipped gym.

On the grounds there is also a 4,100-square-foot, six-car garage; a self-contained one-bedroom apartment; and a nearby clearing for a future helipad. There’s even a 5.5-mile dirt trail winding around Little San Gorgonio Mountain for hiking or four-wheeling ATV expeditions.

As for that buffalo ranch, it comes with 45 head of grass and apple-fed buffalo, a caretaker’s house, two barns, and a fully-landscaped three-quarter-acre event space. Meat from the ranch is served-up at the estate’s Oak Glen Steakhouse and Wild West Saloon in nearby Oak Glen, which are included in the listing and are open to the public, answering the question of “what’s for dinner?”

The listing for Eagle Crest Mountain Estate is with Craig Strong at Compass Realty Los Angeles.