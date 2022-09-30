This $37 Million South Florida Home Is Like Living in a Plush Four Seasons Hotel Suite

Hotel residences can oftentimes feel stale, but that’s not the case with this incredible $37 million residences that just hit the market. Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club offer an exceptionally rare opportunity to own something completely unique, and be in close proximity to a piece of history. The iconic Surf Club dates back to the 1930s when it was built as a members-only social club by tire tycoon Harvey Firestone during the Great Depression. It was the ultimate place to see and be seen and welcomed stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra and Gary Cooper, to name a few.

Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club opened in 2017 in Surfside Florida, just 15 miles north of Miami, with a lovely hotel and two 12-story towers with 150 residences. The residences were designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier and Greenauer Design Group to create one-of-a-kind properties. Meier crafted 51 unique floor plans and no two residences look alike. Both the hotel and residences lord over the redesigned Surf Club, and guests and residents have access to a slew of modern amenities.

The kitchen. Become Legendary

Of the many incredible residences, there’s something particularly special about residence N-721, a $37 million, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that is being sold fully furnished. The spacious home spans 5,321 square feet and has an additional 2,000 square feet of outdoor space. The design of this specific unit is unmatched, with a one-of-a-kind ceiling depicting wave-like curves that flow across the ceilings in the common areas.

The designers imported materials from around the world, like the hand-textured plaster walls from Kiev, Ukraine; stone accents from Eggermann German; and stone from Portugal to create the freestanding tub. Everything is thoughtfully crafted using the finest materials and design prowess that it almost feels as though you’re living in a gallery space.

The living room. Become Legendary

Other features include a custom, hand-poured concrete wave-shaped bar with glass shelves, located just off the living room, and a wraparound terrace boasting endless ocean views. Floor-to-ceiling windows span the length of the residence, flooding the condo with natural light. The bedrooms are even more immaculate and each feels like its own apartment. The primary bedroom has a sitting area inside and on the terrace, as well as a spa-like bathroom with custom, floor-to-ceiling stone tiling. The tub was constructed from a block of stone. There’s also a hidden pathway to the office from here.

The hand-poured concrete bar.

There are hidden delights, like a secret door behind the botanical-themed powder room that leads to a shower suite. Here, you can wash away salty ocean water or sand before entering into the living room. There is also a study with hand-forged steel shelves, which also includes a king size fold down bed should you need extra space. The home also comes with a temperature-controlled tandem two-car garage space, as well as complete access to the Four Seasons amenities, housekeeping, concierge, and more. Resident-specific amenities include a beach club, cabanas, pools, a spa and restaurants. There’s nothing you won’t have access to as a resident here.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The wraparound terrace. Become Legendary

A stone-clad bathroom. Become Legendary

The office. Become Legendary

There are a total of four bedrooms. Become Legendary

Another bathroom. Become Legendary

The residential towers. Become Legendary