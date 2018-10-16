An Oceanfront Mansion with Room for Two Superyachts

Back in 2016, the Versailles-inspired mansion known as Playa Vista Isle (located on Florida’s exclusive Hillsboro Beach) was listed for an eye-watering $159 million. Next month, it heads to the auction block to be sold to the highest bidder without reserve.

Located 35 miles south of Palm Beach, the glittering oceanfront compound was built for Massachusetts construction tycoon Robert Pereira. He reportedly spent more than $100 million to create his dream home. According to listing agent Mayi de la Vega of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Pereira ultimately decided he and his family would no longer have the time to justify owning the property and consigned it to auction.

The 30,000-square-foot main residence estate comes with a jaw-dropping list of amenities, including 11 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a 3,000-bottle wine cellar with Biometric access, and what is reportedly the world’s first residential 3-D IMAX movie theater with seating for 18. Then there’s the 1,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with an embedded 3-D television, a 29-foot-high waterfall (one of six on the property), and a 4,500-square-foot infinity-edge swimming pool with an elevated glass-bottomed Jacuzzi spa.

True to form for an over-the-top Palace of Versailles–style mansion, the property has wall-to-wall 22-karat gold plating that reportedly cost over $10 million to install. Every bathroom fixture, interior door, and plaster molding is either gold-plated or gold-leaf-gilded. Even the imposing 12-foot-tall main entry gate is adorned with 22-karat gold leaf.

Yet it’s arguably the location of the property that impresses the most. Situated on five acres at the end of Hillsboro Beach, the residence boasts over 500 feet of unobstructed private oceanfront beach, together with over 500 feet of Intracoastal Waterway frontage. And there’s deep-water dockage for both a 220-foot and a 150-foot superyacht.

If boating isn’t your thing, car collectors will love the secret climate-controlled underground garage, which has a secure-access tunnel, internal security doors, and spaces for 20 vehicles.

Concierge Auctions is handling the bidding, which commences with digital bids on November 12 and concludes with a live auction on November 15.