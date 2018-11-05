Inside a Futuristic Penthouse Designed by Zaha Hadid

When designing 520 West 28th Street in New York City, the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid put her signature sinuous style to good use, both inside and out. The building’s hand-crafted metal facade gracefully curves around in a striking chevron pattern, while floor-to-ceiling windows in each of the 39 units overlook the High Line. Though sales for the 11-story building launched around three years ago, developer Related Companies just released the interiors of the striking triplex penthouse.

Spread across 6,853 square feet, the residence has exposures to the north, south, and east. A direct resident elevator entry and in-residence elevator provide a discreet entrance to the five-bedroom abode. A three-story sculptural staircase (which connects to all three floors and a large alfresco terrace) serves as the centerpiece of the sophisticated space. Modeled after flowing spiral staircases from Hadid’s cultural buildings, the staircase mirrors the fluid design of the exterior.

The eat-in kitchen shows off Boffi and Gaggenau appliances, white cabinets, and a curved center island. The 1,250-square-foot great room is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, a balcony, and a fireplace. Designed for ultimate comfort, the corner master bedroom has a dressing room, private balcony, and dual baths. Three remaining bedrooms can be found on the lower level, and the final bedroom is on the mid-level entertaining floor (which also holds the kitchen and great room).

Outside, an additional 2,552 square feet of space await, from a wraparound rooftop veranda with an outdoor kitchen to a verdant terraced garden. Residents will have access to a slew of onsite amenities such as a wellness center with a 75-foot swimming pool, a spa with treatment rooms and a sauna, and a private IMAX theatre.

The penthouse is currently on the market for $50 million. A four-bedroom unit in the architectural masterpiece listed last year for $15 million.