A Half-Floor Penthouse in Downtown Manhattan’s Tallest Condo

Since opening in 2016, New York City’s 30 Park Place has been distinguished both as the tallest condominium in downtown Manhattan and as a home to a growing list of movers and shakers, including actress Priyanka Chopra and developer Larry Silverstein. Perched above the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, all 157 of the units offer sweeping views of the Big Apple from their cozy yet chic interiors. Now that more than 90 percent of the 82-story condo has been sold, available units routinely draw a top crop of interested buyers—and the building’s last half-floor penthouse on the 77th floor will likely follow suit.

Spread across 3,173 square feet, the recently released residence comes with three bedrooms, four baths, and two terraces that overlook Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the New York Harbor. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the cityscape, while neutral shades of gray and beige create a refined, understated look. Interior designer Meryl Santopietro used subtle pops of color and modern touches throughout to elevate the sky abode.

An entry foyer leads to the capacious living room, where a St. Tropez limestone fireplace serves as the focal point (and promises to keep New Yorkers warm on chilly winter nights). Solid white oak floors in a natural matte finish with a herringbone pattern run the length of the formal rooms. The custom-designed Bilotta kitchen—which shows off white oak cabinets, Gaggenau appliances, and polished marble countertops—flows into the dining area. And the master bedroom comes with floor-to-ceiling windows and dual master baths.

Perhaps best of all, residents will have access to 40,000 square feet of Four Seasons amenities, from the state-of-the-art spa to the 75-foot indoor swimming pool. The building also offers a conservatory, children’s playroom, and private dining room.

The residence is currently on the market for $16.45 million. A full-floor penthouse in the building listed earlier this year for $30 million.