Make a Home Among New York City’s Iconic Landmarks

From the Brooklyn Bridge to the Empire State Building, New York City’s landmarks imbue the city with a sense of history and permanence. And while walking by the wonders will likely never fail to impart a sense of awe and reverence to locals and visitors alike, living next to them is a rare and remarkable opportunity.

A lucky few homeowners will soon be able to do just that thanks to a new crop of luxury residences located next to or nearby the timeless treasures.

Live Near the Museum of Modern Art

Positioned next to the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, 53W53 is a tapered tower designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Jean Nouvel. The 1,050-foot-high tower is outfitted with 145 one- to five-bedroom units designed by Thierry Despont. Homeowners will receive a membership to the Museum of Modern Art (which offers curated benefits and privileges), as well as access to the building’s 17,000-square-foot fitness center, double-height wine-tasting room, and formal dining room overlooking Central Park.

Set up Residence Near the New York Stock Exchange

Located next to the New York Stock Exchange, Twenty Broad Street was transformed from offices built as an extension of the NYSE in 1956 to luxury residences. CetraRuddy chose a mid-century modern theme for the interiors as an homage to the history of the New York Stock Exchange, and hospitality design shop ASH NYC oversaw the model residences.

Call Brooklyn’s Dime Savings Bank Your Neighbor

In downtown Brooklyn, a new residential tower at 9 DeKalb near the landmarked Dime Savings Bank will rise 1,066 feet into the sky to become the tallest tower in Brooklyn upon completion. Designed by SHoP Architects, the 73-story tower features an interlocking hexagonal design clad in bronze and glass. Inside, light-drenched residences offer panoramic views of the city.

Residents at each of the buildings will be within walking distance of the landmarked attractions, proving that the City That Never Sleeps never grows old, either.