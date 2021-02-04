A Rare Miami Beachfront Home Hits the Market for $25.5 Million

With the Super Bowl this weekend, Florida is on our mind. Miami’s luxury beachfront properties are overwhelmingly in enormous condo towers. However, in North Beach, a small enclave of single-family homes happily sits oceanside. And now one of them is for sale for $25.5 million. Not an outrageous sum in the land of Miami real estate, but it’s an enormous leap from the property’s original selling price in 2005 for $1.47 million.

However, the six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home on the site is newly built, designed by two South African brothers, acoustic architect Ivan Kadey and businessman Moss Kadey, with construction done by Haute & Boss. It’s created to withstand an 18-foot wave surge. And having an acoustic architect behind the project means that despite an open floor plan, you can’t hear the television that’s blaring in the family room in the kitchen.

The main level of the home has floor-to-ceiling glass panels that fully retract to create seamless indoor/outdoor living. The living, dining and kitchen areas all occupy this floor and have views directly out to the ocean. The sleek, modern kitchen is by Boffi, with floating Dekton countertops and Gaggenau appliances, and is lined with walls of display shelving. The primary bedroom suite occupies the top floor, with a TV that floats down from the ceiling so it never obstructs the view when not in use. The rooftop deck is just above this retreat, with 360-degree views and an embedded-steel hot tub.

On the lowest level is a bit of a personal sanctuary, with a cinema room (fitted with surround sound), a spa with steam room, sauna and cold plunge pool and a fitness studio. The rest of the house’s 6,750 square feet are taken up by the other five bedrooms, Boffi bathrooms, laundry room, home office and an elevator with custom mesh walls that let in natural light.

The estate feels incredibly private within the gated Altos del Mar community of just 24 homes, which has its own 24/7 security patrol. And the designers maximized that feeling with the incredible outdoor spaces, from the expansive deck made of African padauk, the oceanfront cabana, a garden walkway to the 50 feet of deeded waterfront and a pool with a 60-foot swim lane. The summer kitchen includes a Grill Works rotisserie and connects to the main level’s kitchen via an outdoor staircase.

The listing is held by Ruthie and Ethan Assouline through Compass.