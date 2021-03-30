Home of the Week: This $21 Million Achille Salvagni-Designed Miami Beach Mansion Is a Retro-Cool Paradise

It’s no stretch to picture Don Johnson, playing his Sonny Crockett character in Miami Vice, all white linen suit and turquoise tee, lounging by the pool of this spectacular Miami Beach mini-mansion. Or climbing the home’s majestic bronze-finished staircase to kick back on the mezzanine floor’s soft-pink sofa, gazing out over the palm-fringed waterfront. It’s definitely camera-ready.

The credit for this sleek, retro-cool architectural jewel, just a short speed boat ride to downtown Miami, goes to acclaimed Italian genius Achille Salvagni. The Rome-based 50-year-old is well known for his designs for super-luxury homes and yachts, together with his exquisite, bespoke furniture and lighting creations.

According to listing agent Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman, Salvagni was commissioned by an overseas client to design both the exterior and interior of the home. With the Covid-19 pandemic restricting travel, coupled with the booming market for upscale homes in Miami Beach, the owner has decided to sell. The asking price: a cool $21 million.

Completed just weeks ago, this almost 8,000-square-foot, gleaming white residence is squeezed onto a third-of-an-acre lot on Lakeview Drive, in the less frenetic west side of fun-loving Miami Beach.

Boaters will love the 110 feet of waterfront on the Surprise inlet from Biscayne Bay that leads into Surprise Lake. But forget about docking your superyacht here; fixed, low bridges restrict access to smaller vessels. Sonny Crockett’s 38-foot Scarab however, would fit just fine.

Salvagni designed the exterior of the two-story home with curvilinear walls, towering floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping roof lines. Dark wood accents on the entryway contrast with the stark white paint and white pavers.

Sliding steel gates lead from quiet Lakeview Drive into a small motorcourt and entrance to the house. A grand foyer opens to a double-height living room and dining room with views out to the pool.

Throughout the home, the furniture is all bespoke from the Achille Salvagni Atelier Collection—he has studios in New York, London and Rome—and includes some truly exquisite items. Add to these a number of curated antique pieces from his native Italy.

The kitchen enters the realm of museum quality with custom cabinetry detailed in 24-karat gold leaf, a surfboard-like island and glossy Belgium Black marble flooring. The appliances are all high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero.

In the living room, it’s hard to miss the quartet of funky, retro-style yellow armchairs, the shiny blue lacquer column and an additional grouping of curvy sofas and armchairs.

And pre-empting the inevitable question; yes, every stick of furniture (even those designed by Salvagni), every piece of art, and every light fixture in the home can be included in the sale for an additional $1.2 million over the asking price.

Climb that bronze staircase to the second level and here you’ll find the expansive primary suite with its private deck overlooking the pool, a spacious bathroom, custom walk-in closets and desk area.

Four additional bedrooms reside on this floor, along with an open seating area featuring those funky pink chairs and sofa. Back down on the first floor are two more bedrooms, a yoga room, steam room and access to the garage.

Huge sliding glass doors open from the living area out to the white limestone terrace and 90-foot infinity pool. Here there’s also a cabana with outdoor kitchen.

But don’t expect breathtaking water views from the deck; the home sits on a narrow stretch of canal and looks straight into the far-from-attractive Ritz-Carlton Residences condo building. Hence the multitude of palm trees and shrubbery by the water’s edge to provide some privacy.

Even with that lofty $21 million asking price, Douglas Elliman’s Alexander is confident the home will sell quickly. Inventory for luxury, waterfront, single-family homes on Miami Beach has almost dried up, with demand far exceeding supply. Add to that the Achille Salvagni factor.

“This property is beyond comparison to any other Miami Beach home available right now. The depth and detail of the artistry and craftsmanship has to be seen to be understood,” he says.

Naturally Crockett and Tubbs would approve.