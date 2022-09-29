This Historic English Estate With Ties to the Royal Family Just Listed for the First Time in 700 Years  

The opportunity to own an estate like this only comes around once in a lifetime—or in this case, once every 700 years.

One of the UK’s most historic properties, Adlington Hall, is on the market for what is believed to be the first time ever. Positioned within the picturesque English countryside, the origins of the Grade 1-listed manor go as far back as Medieval England. In addition to the architecturally significant estate, the grounds comprise six farms, 21 residential buildings, an event space and a village hall. The entire compound spans a whopping 1,922 acres and is being offered up as a whole for $32.1 million (£30 million) or as 25 individual lots.

“The Adlington Hall Estate has a rich and varied history and the estate has evolved over time,” said Alex Lawson, head of Savills rural agency, who holds the listing with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

Originally, the house was owned by Norman Earls, who held onto it for seven generations. In 1221, the property was passed to the Crown. Current owners, the Legh family, came into possession of the estate sometime in the 14th century after Henry III passed the manor to Hugh de Corona and married off one of his granddaughters to John de Legh.

Adlington Hall has hit the market for the first time in 700 years. Savills

Over the years, multiple seasons of change have taken place, most notably between 1480 and 1505 when the north side was added to the estate. In 1739 when Charles Legh inherited the house, he made several large-scale structural improvements, including rebuilding the south front in a Georgian style (the eastern-facing facade maintains its Tudor exterior). Records show that at one time, the Hall was even surrounded by a moat. (Hey, there’s nothing stopping you from bringing that body of water back.)

The Great Room includes murals of Troy and a massive organ Savills

Inside, the residence is as stately as one would expect. Think rich wood-paneling, massive murals on the walls, hand-carved timber beams and soaring ceilings. Some rooms are also outfitted with ornate marble fireplaces and handsome stone flooring. Outside, the gardens, known as the Wilderness, are historic in their own right. In fact, some species of flora have survived hundreds of years under the Legh family’s care.

“It is not often you can say a house/estate has not been for sale for over 700 years. That in itself shows how remarkable Adlington is,” listing agent Mark Wiggin said. “We all hope that we can find somebody who appreciates the history and the opportunities the estate has and continues to offer.”



Remarkable, indeed.

Click here to see all the photos of Adlington Hall.