This Southern California Vineyard Estate Is Ripe for the Picking

A Santa Clarita vineyard estate long owned by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Barry Goldfarb has once again popped up for sale. On and off the market for the past several years—most recently for just under $12 million—the entire spread is now listed for $15 million.

Resting near the foothills of the Sierra Pelona Mountains, just north of Los Angeles, the property housing the award-winning Agua Dulce Winery was built in the late 1980s. Records show the wine industry veteran paid around $1 million at auction in 2010 for the nearly 90-acre parcel, then subsequently upgraded the premises. Goldfarb, who is planning on retiring soon, also owns the Oreana Winery in Paso Robles.

The Agua Dulce Winery is spotlighted by a tasting room and retail store. Dusan Simonovic

If this particular spot looks familiar, it might be due to its starring role in Promised Land, the short-lived ABC drama series that ran for just one season in 2022 before it was canceled. On camera, the rambling estate portrayed the real-life Sonoma Valley Heritage House vineyard owned by the Sandoval family.

Per listing agent Aaron Kirman, the turnkey property features a five-bedroom, five-bath main home, newly built two-story barn and small caretaker’s house, plus 21,000 square feet of commercial space encompassing a wine cellar, tasting rooms, gift shop and bottling facility. You can even retain the winemaker and general manager currently on staff if you so choose!

As for the primary residence, it includes 5,000 square feet of open-concept living space highlighted by a combined living/dining area, an updated kitchen outfitted with high-end Viking appliances and a fireside master retreat featuring built-in office space. Elsewhere is an al fresco patio for sipping your favorite vintage and an entertainment pavilion.

The vineyard estate’s main home is an ideal respite for family and guests. Dusan Simonovic

In addition to all of the above, the turnkey property also comes with access to nearly 4,000 subscription wine club members, as well as the opportunity to take on the existing business—which has an annual revenue in the low seven figures—or to start a legacy of your own by renaming the winery and continuing to cultivate the land.

The listing is shared by Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, and Adam Brawer of Compass.

