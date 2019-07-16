Artist Ai Weiwei Designed Only One Home in the U.S.—and It Just Hit the Market for $5.25 Million

Ever wondered what it would be like to live inside a work by a world-renowned artist? Now you can now find out for yourself.

The Tsai Residence in Ancram, New York, is a spectacular rectangular retreat designed by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei and Swiss firm HHF Architects. The residence is the only private property in the United States that the Beijing-born artist has ever worked on—and it’s now up for grabs for $5.2 million.

Described as a “simple abstract figure,” the angular silver compound offers a striking contrast with the verdant rolling hills of the Catskills. The central 3,700-square-foot structure encompasses four corrugated, iron-clad cubes that are interconnected by a series of passageways. The property includes three bedrooms, three well-appointed bathrooms, a substantial living space—which features a Frank Gehry-designed Cloud pendant lamp—as well as a fully appointed kitchen complete with Gaggenau appliances.

The stark industrial exterior is softened by the floor-to-ceiling windows, which bring the outdoors in, while fireplaces in the master suite and living room emit a warmer, cozier vibe. It might look like an artwork, but it feels like a home.

“This is livable art,” says listing agent Graham Klemm, whose eponymous firm represents the property. “But it’s still very livable and practical and everything a luxury homeowner would want.”

Adjacent to the central dwelling, there is a Y-shaped guest house which was added to the 37.5-acre property in 2009 and subsequently won the American Architecture Award in 2013. With a façade of deep-maroon rust, the structure fuses more seamlessly with the environs and boasts two living and sleeping areas, a small gallery space and a kitchenette. Outside, there is an expansive rectangular pool that affords sweeping views of the Catskill Mountains and serves to connect the two separate structures.

The Tsai Residence was originally commissioned in 2006 as a vacation spot for Chinese-American entrepreneur—and fervent art collector—Christopher Tsai. After completion in 2008, the rural retreat was put back on the market in 2013 and property records show that the buyers—listed under a trust—forked out a whopping $4.25 million for the home. The residence, which is now priced at $1,496 per square foot, has been on the market for just shy of a month. Check out more pictures of the Tsai Residence below: