This Stark-White, $16 Million Condo Is the Largest Oceanfront Pad in Miami’s Bal Harbour

Miami has no shortage of impressive apartments, swanky mansions, and jaw-dropping penthouses, and this $16 million condo within the sought-after Bellini tower in the tony Bal Harbour neighborhood is certainly among them.

The sprawling residence is actually three units combined into one. Built in 2004, it spans a mansion-sized 9,700 square feet and has a total of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus a powder room. The all-white interiors, punctuated with bright pops of color, statement light fixtures, and gleaming surfaces that enhance the natural light that pours in through the floor-to-ceiling windows, give the impression of living in a real-life jewel box.

One of the two kitchens within the condo. Rich Epstein Photography for Douglas Elliman

Massive windows make the contrast between the all-white interiors and the vibrant ocean and foliage views that much more spectacular. The residence has a wraparound terrace, which is accessed from the living rooms and kitchens, while several of the bedrooms have private balconies as well. Because multiple units were combined, the home sports two spacious great rooms and two sleek kitchens, both outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and island snack bars.

The all-white design makes a perfect canvas for a future owner to implement their own design vision and color scheme, while the vast expanses of white walls make it ideal for an avid art collector.

There are seven bedrooms in total. 10225 Collins Avenue

The home also features custom bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, custom closets and dressing rooms, a media room/office, and four assigned parking spaces. Spare bedrooms are easily converted into a yoga studio, a gym space, an at-home spa, and/or a games room, though the full-service building does have a host of shared amenities that include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym, and direct beach access.

“As the largest condominium in Bal Harbour, this sprawling oasis is surrounded by incredible wraparound terraces and amazing ocean sunrises and intercoastal sunsets,” says listing agent Leah Sajovits of Douglas Elliman, who is co-listing the property with Alex Sajovits. “The seller combined three residences and meticulously designed the interiors to create a singular home that is both sophisticated and zen. The Bal Harbour location is perfect, with access to a private beach and just a quick walk to the best shopping and dining. We are thrilled to bring this rare, one-of-a-kind home to market.”

