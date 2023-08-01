This $15 Million Alpine Manse in Lake Tahoe Is Made for Luxe Indoor-Outdoor Living

Lake Tahoe, which straddles the border of Nevada and California, has no shortage of epic homes, whether it’s a reality TV–loved lakefront lodge or a French-inspired retreat.

On Lake Tahoe’s California side in an alpine town called Truckee, Martis Camp has been one of the most coveted private residential golf and ski communities since it opened in 2006. Now, one of its most luxe custom-built homes can be yours for $14.995 million. Situated within the sprawling 2,177-acre community, Home 581 at 9525 Wawona Court was designed by renowned firm Kelly & Stone Architects.

The great room opens to a deck. Paul Hamill

Set on a 1.23-acre property, the 8,200-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms and plenty of massive living spaces for post-lake or post-slope entertaining. The home was built in 2017 and designed with a chic contemporary mountain style and constructed with stone, steel, wood, and glass. Nearly every room has floor-to-ceiling windows or sliding glass pocket doors for seamless access to the wraparound terraces and patios that overlook the Carson Range mountains and Martis Valley.

Inside, the heart of the home is the great room, with a 72-inch-long fireplace and ceiling-high pocket doors on three sides that slide into oblivion and connect to a back deck with views of Lookout Mountain. The deck has ample seating areas and another fireplace for chilly nights. The great room connects to the kitchen, which is outfitted with modern appliances and sleek custom cabinetry, as well as the 409-bottle glass-enclosed wine cellar and a dining room.

The home overlooks the Carson Range and Martis Valley. Paul Hamill

The accessible three-level home features a glass elevator that stops at each floor or elegant floating staircases that lead to the bedrooms. The primary suite on the upper level features pocket doors that lead to a private deck with a fireplace and has unique private access to the gym above the connected two-car garage. The spa-like bathroom is like its own sanctuary and has a no-touch steam shower with floating benches.

The additional en suite bedrooms are just as impressive and have stunning views of the mountains and valley beneath. The home also has beautiful walnut floors throughout; white oak doors, trim, and cabinets; floating porcelain tiles on the deck; and granite countertops. Nature is incorporated throughout, like in the form of two trickling creeks on both sides of the home, towering pines around the home, and immaculate landscaping. The home also has an indoor-outdoor hot tub.

One of the seven bedrooms. Paul Hamill

Martis Camp’s shared amenities are second to none. There’s an award-winning Tom Fazio golf course and an 18-hole putting park, ideal for golf aficionados. There’s also a tennis pavilion, a park pavilion, sports fields, a lodge, a library, a beach shack on Lake Tahoe with beach chairs and watersports equipment, community trails, and a private ski connection that takes you directly to the slopes in the winter. The year-round destination of Lake Tahoe is perfect for all-season activities.

