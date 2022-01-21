An NYC Penthouse That Made a Cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ Just Hit the Market for $27 Million

And Just Like That… may have polarized fans of the original HBO hit Sex and the City, but, thankfully, it still showcases New York’s iconic locales and preeminent luxury real estate.

Case in point: This multibillion-dollar development on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The high-end high-rise called Waterline Square was featured in a recent episode of the reboot. Coincidentally, the supertall’s last remaining penthouse is also currently on the market for $27 million.

The lavish full-floor condo, known simply as Penthouse A, spans more than 6,500 square feet and offers picturesque views of the Hudson River, Empire State Building, Freedom Tower, Statue of Liberty, George Washington Bridge and the city skyline.

The layout offers five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a large family room and a kitchen with Pedini cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances. The highlight is, of course, the Northwest-facing master bedroom. It comes complete with dual bathrooms, a library and an enormous dressing room, because Carrie would expect no less.

Outside, meanwhile, the sprawling private terrace is equipped for entertaining Manhattan’s elite on a grand scale, with a full outdoor kitchen, a 10-seat dining table, a cozy fireplace and plenty of plush lounges.

In addition to the amenities found in the building itself, residents will have access to the Waterline Club. It’s this 100,000-square-foot adult’s playground that pulled focus in episode seven of the series. Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Harry (Evan Handler) and their friends (played by Nicole Ari Parker and Christopher Jackson) hit a few balls on the very nice indoor tennis court, before walking down the club’s stunning staircase and out onto the manicured park.

That’s was just a taste, though. The club also sports a 30-foot rock climbing wall, a skate park, basketball court and yoga studio, plus a private spa and salon to keep you looking polished. It’s also worth pointing out that the tennis court is the only regulation-size court in any residential development in NYC. You can decide whether or not you bring the Peloton.

Check out more photos below: