‘Hot Properties’ Star Andrew White Is Selling His Turn-Key San Diego Mansion for $15 Million

This newly listed San Diego estate is the ultimate two-for-one.

Located in the coastal city of Carlsbad, the modern Art Deco-style manse sits on just shy of 2 acres and comprises two separate wings that are practically homes in and of themselves. The California compound, dubbed Le Grand Blanc, was bought for $3.8 million over a year ago by former host of Hot Properties: San Diego Andrew White. The noted builder and developer, who helms Method Development, poured millions into the project in order to create a luxe turn-key property.

Spanning 11,000 square feet, Le Grand Blanc offers a total of six bedrooms and 12 baths. Each wing also includes its own kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry and remodeled indoor fountain, because why not. The wings are separated by a glass-topped gallery that was inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel. The 55-foot-long space (and the rest of the interior, for that matter) is brimming with custom art and sculptures, which, of course, come with the house.

As you continue to walk the home’s European oak floors, you’ll find a high-tech gym, a cellar stocked with wine, a theater, a game room, eight fireplaces and some seven wet bars. Oh, and there’s an elevator to help you get around.

Elsewhere, the pad offers three expansive primary suites. The standout spans 1,600 square feet and features a giant walk-in closet with two chandeliers and black-frame glass cabinets with integrated LED lighting.

White reportedly spent more than a year and a half sourcing rare wares for the abode that fit with the Art Deco theme, according to listing agent Seth O’Byrne of Compass. All the lavish furnishings are included in the sale, too.

Outside, meanwhile, the 75-foot black marble swimming pool and accompanying bar will keep you and guests plenty entertained. There’s also a four-car garage on the premises in which you can store your favorite toys, along with a security guard at the entrance to give you peace of mind.

To top it off, Le Grand Blanc has ties to Hollywood. Compass says Frank Sinatra, Carol Burnett and Oprah Winfrey have used the residence as a crash pad over the past three decades. White himself has only been living in the property for the past four months. The real estate heavyweight decided to sell it because he is starting another remodel in the area soon and plans to move into a separate place in the meantime.

As for price, Le Grand Blanc will set you back $14.9 million. Not bad considering it really is two homes in one.

Check out more images below: