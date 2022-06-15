This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.

The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and oversized living spaces, however, it’s the interior design that truly makes the place feel one-of-a-kind. There are more than 100 antiques around to help make you feel like you’re living in a museum. These include an 1890 Steinway grand piano, historic Italian fireplace, artwork collected from the ballroom ceiling of a Belgian castle and Louis XIV carved and gilded armchairs.

Other significant pieces include the pool table, which is a restored original 1880 Brunswick Monarch table, and the oven range hood, which is an 18th-century carved work of art. Even the hallways contain beautiful marble sculptures and every room, even the powder rooms, feels exceptionally opulent. Beautiful carved wooden furniture, sumptuous velvet sofas, ornate clocks and historic oil paintings are just a few added details you can expect.

Still, the home takes advantage of its sunny beachfront location with massive windows and seamless access to many oceanfront terraces on all levels. The interiors might feel like a museum, but outside, it’s like your at your own private five-star resort. The residence is ripe for entertaining and has a large saltwater pool with a swim-up bar, a hot tub, cabana, fire pit and a rooftop deck. It’s situated on 100 feet of private beachfront, and there’s a staircase leading directly to the ocean. Other amenities include a mancave, gym, elevator and an impressive 12-car showroom. The covered stone terraces and many outdoor dining and lounging spaces make it perfect for enjoying the great, year-round weather.

“Walking into the home is like stepping into a museum, I have never seen anything like it,” says listing agent Chad Carroll with Compass. “Everything about this property is impressive, from the intricate design detail to open views of the ocean, massive covered terraces and private beach—it’s an entertainer’s paradise and a perfect spot to live the ultimate South Florida lifestyle.”

Highland Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida, is one of the wealthiest towns in South Florida and is close to great restaurants and shopping.

Check out more photos of the property below: