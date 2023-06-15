This Whimsical $2.7 Million Hamptons Cottage Is Like Living in an Adult Treehouse

If Andrew Geller is the so-called “architect of happiness,” then this East Hampton home will certainly spark joy.

Originally designed and built in 1968, The Antler House is one of a few of Geller’s creations that are still standing today. If you’ve got a thing for midcentury residences, the quirky beach cottage has just popped onto the market asking a cool $2.7 million, Dirt reported. Measuring almost 1,300 square feet, the two-bed, two-bath spread is nestled into a lush oak forest. Even though it’s grounded on a one-acre site, the woodsy retreat has major treehouse vibes. The entire structure is wrapped in cedar with huge panes of glass that create the sensation you’re floating among the trees.

Andrew Geller’s renovated Antler House in East Hampton is on the market for $2.7 million Ashok Sinha

As we mentioned, many of Geller’s dwellings have been demolished throughout the years and despite not having been torn down, The Antler House was in need of a total re-do. Luckily, owners Chris Fisher and Blair Moritz stumbled upon the original blueprints and tapped the award-winning Two Street Studio to bring those drawings to life. (Geller’s grandson was also brought on as a consultant.) Following a gut renovation, the digs were presented with an AIA Historic Preservation Award in 2020.

The home has “owl eye” windows on the second floor Ashok Sinha

During the restoration, the firm was careful to preserve what’s arguably the most iconic feature—the “owl eye” windows on the second floor. Elsewhere, you’ll find even more geometric elements including soaring cathedral windows, an asymmetrical roof, and triangular flaps. Sticking to Geller’s design principles, the property feels super whimsical and still maintains its original wood-burning fireplace. The layout strays from tradition in that the floor plan is essentially inverted, meaning that the kitchen and living room are upstairs and the two bedrooms occupy the lower levels.

Of course, there had to be some deviations to Geller’s plans to bring The Antler House up to date. A few of the modern amenities that the owners added were a new deck and an extra bathroom. Oh, and if you were planning on using the crib as a crash pad in the summer, you’ll be thankful for the AC.

Lori Schiaffino of Compass holds the listing.

