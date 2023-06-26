This $40 Million Oceanfront Estate Is the Most Expensive Home in the Bahamas. Here’s a Look Inside.

Welcome to paradise? A waterfront oasis in the Bahamas that’s big enough to be its own resort could also become the island’s priciest property.

Dubbed Apsara, the ocean-facing estate in the gated Old Fort Bay enclave just listed for a whopping $39.4 million, making it the country’s most expensive single-family residence currently on the market. Sitting on an elevated, 42,000-square-foot lot, the ocean-facing pad is surrounded by 150 feet of sparkling turquoise water on one side and 150 feet of canal frontage on the other. Not only does that provide some pretty sick views, but it allows the residence to also have its own dock and a boat lift.

This $39.4 million oceanfront estate is the most expensive home in The Bahamas Courtesy of BOND Bahamas

“Apsara is a rare beauty that is as inviting as it is show-worthy,” says agent Matthew Marco of BOND Bahamas. “Every time you walk through, you see another detail that you had not noticed before. She truly lives up to her name, which in Indian mythology means angels of dance and song.”

Inside, the home feels super modern with sleek, contemporary lines. You won’t find any tropical motifs here. Instead, it’s clean, light, and intentionally pared back with glossy floors and white walls. Measuring 14,071 square feet, the abode comprises eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a slew of fun amenities. For starters, there’s a massive, glass-enclosed wine cellar with enough room to store upwards of 850 bottles. Elsewhere, the digs sport a professional fitness center, an elevator, and a custom gourmet chef’s kitchen.

The bedroom opens up to an outdoor terrace Courtesy of BOND Bahamas

There are even more perks beyond the mansion’s four walls though. The grounds feature a koi pond, an outdoor steam room, and an oversized infinity pool. Walk a little further and you’ll stumble across your own private sandy beach. Of course, the best part is not having to share.

