This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida.

Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway.

Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with large windows to maximize the water views, along with handsome cypress accents and ornate wrought iron railings. Ready for entertaining, the chef’s kitchen is equipped with six Gaggenau gas burners, a Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, as well as a separate wine room. Adjacent to the kitchen, the custom bar is backdropped by a large fish tank that contrasts the room’s marble floors and bright white ceilings.

Outside, the manicured backyard features an oversized pool with a grotto-style Jacuzzi, multiple fire pits and numerous covered terraces for entertaining. At the front of the property, meanwhile, a massive circular driveway leads to multiple garages. While some may opt to turn the garages into a gym and/or gaming room, collectors can store more than a dozen cars in the combined space.

The manse’s location is a big selling point, too. Seven Isles is home to just 315 luxury residences. It’s also a stone’s throw from top Fort Lauderdale attractions; you partake in a spot of shopping at Las Olas Boulevard, visit Bonnet House Museum and Gardens or go for a hike at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

So, how much will this slice of paradise cost you? 2301 Aqua Vista Blvd is priced at $22.5 million. Chad Carroll of the Carroll Group at Compass holds the listing.

Click here for more images of the home.