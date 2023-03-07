This New 850-Foot NYC Condo Building Will Reshape the City’s Skyline. Here’s a Look Inside.

There are several new luxury residential towers in New York, but there are few that redefine an already-iconic skyline.

Sutton Tower, located in the Sutton Place neighborhood on Manhattan’s East Side, is one of those buildings. Standing 850 feet tall and designed by renowned architectural designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, the property takes inspiration from the neighborhood’s old money, Gilded Age history, when celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller called the area home. In fact, many city dwellers may associate Sutton Place with the late 1800s and 1920s when an abundance of wealthy New Yorkers lived here. Located on 58th between 1st Avenue and Sutton Place, the tower hopes to bridge the past and present.

A kitchen within a residence. Pandiscio Green

“The Sutton Tower development is one of those rare opportunities that you see only once in a lifetime,” Van Nguyen of JVP Development tells Robb Report. “It was a significant commitment in investment. There hasn’t been development in Sutton Place for over 45 years and to develop a building of this scale in a historic area was something we saw as a transformative opportunity for the neighborhood.”

There are 121 one- to five-bedroom residences, including a Penthouse Collection and a duplex loggia penthouse. Prices start at $2.35 million for a one bedroom and up to $19 million and higher for a full-floor residence. Juul-Hansen, originally from Denmark, is known for incorporating Scandinavian flair into his buildings through the use of natural materials and meticulous design. The residences feature ebonized oak entry doors, five-inch-wide solid oak floors with a custom stain, 10- to 13-foot ceilings, oversized windows and a soothing color palette. The spa-like bathrooms are also of note, with sinks constructed from a single slab of Bianco Dolomiti marble, custom-crafted Italian lacquer vanities and Laufen soaking tubs. There are also custom Statuarietto kitchen islands, as well as bespoke furnishings in each residence. Each unit was also strategically designed as a corner residence, a challenging yet rewarding feat for the developers and designers.

A primary bedroom. Pandiscio Green

“Our units have 360-degree views of the water and Central Park,” says Jonathan Kalikow, president of Gamma Real Estate, who helped develop the project. “Residents even see the opening of the East River, Connecticut, out to the Hudson River, Queens, Brooklyn and even over to New Jersey. Not to mention some of the most stunning sunsets you’ve ever seen.”

The building amenities are also second to none. There is an indoor pool with a mirrored cove ceiling; spa treatment room with men’s and women’s spa suites; a fitness center with a movement and yoga studio; recreation suite with a game room, sports simulator and casual dining lounge; a club lounge with a terrace; formal dining room; chef’s kitchen; screening room; and more.

The home office. Pandiscio Green

Sutton Place is known for its nearly untouched Art Deco-style buildings and residential feel. It’s been called Little London for its distinguished architecture, parks and waterfront setting and has a quaint, village-like charm.

“It’s really an oasis on the Upper East Side,” says Kalikow. “There are quaint streets and townhomes that make it feel almost like London. The proximity to the water is also unbelievable. If we can reintroduce Sutton Place to the consciousness of New York, that would be a great privilege.”

Even the building’s facade pays homage to the city’s Art Deco past with context to the surrounding neighborhood. For instance, the top of the building features a pale gold frieze with geometric facets. Juul-Hansen designed this ornamental crown to make the building instantly recognizable. By night, the facets light up like votives in the sky. The rest of the building is clad in high-quality European limestone with a base that blends into the historic architecture of the street.

Check out more photos of Sutton Tower below:

Sutton Tower’s glistening exterior. Evan Joseph

The foyer. Pandiscio Green

The lobby. Recent Spaces