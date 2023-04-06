This $9.3 Million Arizona Manse Has a Swimming Pool That Looks Like a Human Aquarium

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to swim in an aquarium, this home is for you.

In Paradise Valley, Arizona, a $9.3 million property with a see-through swimming pool just hit the market, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom manse is a jewel box framed by Camelback Mountain, combining the natural with the modern to stunning effect.

The pool Joan Levinson

The 5,600-square-foot home was custom-designed by the architect Bing Hu, whose goal “was to blend the architecture with nature,” he told the WSJ. The steel and concrete exterior encases a clean interior made of mostly marble, stone, and glass. That allows natural light to fill the space through large windows that frame the 20-foot ceilings.

Craig Connors, the founder of Craig Connors Skincare, commissioned the home after buying the property for $1.25 million in 2012. The current estate was finished in 2015, and it’s been on and off the market since 2019, at one point asking as much as $10.2 million, The Wall Street Journal noted.

A dining area Joan Levinson

Today’s price tag will get you all the usual amenities, along with the home’s impressive outdoor spread. The glass swimming pool is of course one of the main draws (“It’s like a glowing water cube” at night, Hu said), but there’s also botanical trails, desert landscaping, and a huge lawn made of artificial turf. Off the main house, you’ll find a 700-square-foot detached structure currently used as a gym. Given that it also includes a bathroom and kitchen area, it’s suitable for a guesthouse as well, the listing agent Joan Levinson told the newspaper.

Paradise Valley, a small enclave between Phoenix and Scottsdale, has had a strong start to the year, in terms of real-estate sales. Levinson said that more than 20 homes have sold for over $5 million in the past three months, and she herself is working to close two more deals worth upwards of $10 million.

And while Connors’ property may very well fit in with that trend, its exposed swimming pool is in a class all its own.

Click here to see all the images of 5237 E Solano Drive.