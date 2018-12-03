Make One of These Artsy Homes Your Miami HQ for Art Basel

From December 6 to 9, Art Basel Miami Beach—America’s beloved fair for contemporary art—will showcase a slew of artists, galleries, and VIP parties. Miami Beach has become a meeting place for the art world, with collectors and enthusiasts coming from all around the globe to attend the see-and-be-seen event. Fittingly, the city’s architecture mirrors the fair; homes are equal parts contemporary and awe-inspiring. If you’re looking for a home to call your own in Miami Beach, the following properties are sure to appeal to anyone with an artistic eye.

430 W San Marino Drive

With dual floating staircases and artsy overhangs, this three-story home on the Venetian Islands functions as an extension of the creativity and artistry found at Art Basel. Spread across 8,665 square feet, the modern home holds five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths. Wood, glass, and stone are used throughout to create a modern, earthy feel, from European white oak flooring to a double-height foyer with black granite flooring and stained white oak details.

The master suite seemingly floats above the bay, offering panoramic views of the water and city skyline. Entertain guests by choosing a bottle of wine from the custom Acacia wood wine cellar (which can hold up to 2,000 bottles) or head outside to the infinity-edge swimming pool and hot tub near a living green wall and Koi pond. Invite Art Basel attendees to enjoy an alfresco dinner atop the 2,300-square-foot rooftop terrace (the only one permitted in Miami Beach that has elevator access).

The house is coming to the market for $22.5 million. Dina Goldentayer of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Penthouse at the Continuum

If hosting soirees with fellow art connoisseurs is more your speed, this $48 million penthouse at the Continuum in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood might just strike your fancy. Designed by Cheryl Eisen of Interior Marketing Group, the 11,000-square-foot sky abode features seven bedrooms (with custom-paneled fabric headboards and original art pieces that are sure to catch the attention of art lovers) and eight baths with marble floors and counters. The open-concept living spaces show off mod-light fixtures and modular furniture. The real attraction, though, is the unit’s 360-degree ocean views. Outside, entertain guests on the 6,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, which comes with a swimming pool.

La Gorce

This 13,220-square-foot residence is the most expensive listing in Miami Beach’s La Gorce neighborhood—and it’s not hard to see why. Designed by Miami-based architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman, the tropical modern residence comes with Artefacto furnishings and 112 feet of water frontage. The main residence is outfitted with eight bedrooms (including a master suite with a private terrace and garden) eight full baths, and an Italian kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, marble accents, and custom wood cabinets. Pour a drink at the custom wet bar in the large entertaining room or head to the indoor gym to get your workout in for the day.

The backyard terrace comes with an infinity-edge swimming pool and Jacuzzi and an outdoor kitchen cabana. A 3,000-square-foot rooftop deck overlooks Biscayne Bay.