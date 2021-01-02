Quantcast
RR One

Inside a Massive, $75 Million Aspen Home With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Pool

Oh, and you can ski here, too.

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate Christie’s International Real Estate

Ski season is in full swing, but it’s not too late to snag some new luxury digs where you can crash after a long day carving up the slopes. Fortunately, one of the biggest homes in Aspen has just hit the market: a sprawling 20,000-square-foot manse that you can snap up for a robust $75 million.

The home was developed by Leonard Stearn, a businessman who’s worked on a few homes in the area, including a neighboring property that sold this year for $22 million. And while the final results of this newly listed project certainly speak volumes, building it was not without a few hurdles. In 2019, a handful of elected city officials alleged that the development had “run afoul of its original building approvals,” as per the Aspen Times, doubling some of the ceiling heights and building at a higher elevation than what was first agreed. The issue has since been fully resolved, according to The Wall Street Journal

Related Stories

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate

The great room.  Christie’s International Real Estate

In other words, those issues are in the rearview, and the future owner can just kick back and relax knowing that they live in one of the most palatial residences in the area. Inside there’s a full suite of amenities, including a 60-foot lap pool—which you’ll be able to see from the glassy home office suite above—and a private bowling alley. Outside there’s not one but three tennis courts, plus, something for the gearhead set: a six-car garage with a turntable.

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate

The bowling alley.  Christie’s International Real Estate

The seven-bedroom home comes online at a time when Aspen properties are in very high demand. As many buyers decamp from major cities, or add additional vacation homes to their real estate portfolio, ski-in spots like this one are among the most coveted. According to a snapshot from Sotheby’s broker Tim Estin, 83 homes sold for over $10 million in the Aspen Snowmass area in November of this year—compared to just 24 the year before.

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate

The indoor pool and home office.  Christie’s International Real Estate

In other words, if you’re interested in buying, there’s no time like the present. And hey, if skiing isn’t your thing, then you can always give bowling a whirl.

Check out more photos of the Aspen property below:

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate

The game room.  Christie’s International Real Estate

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate

The movie theater.  Christie’s International Real Estate

Aspen, Colorado, Real Estate

Another view of the great room.  Christie’s International Real Estate

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

ad