Home of the Week: A Rustic 75-Acre Hudson Valley Estate With Its Own Sound-Proof Indoor Shooting Range

There are intriguing and unusual countryside retreats—and then there’s this 75-acre estate in Millbrook, NY. Recently listed with Corcoran Country Living (CCL), the property—set in the heart of New York State’s bucolic Hudson Valley—is designed like an alpine lodge typically found in a Rocky Mountain state like Colorado or Wyoming. But there it is, in all it’s Aspen and Park City glory—a sprawling 11,500 square-foot mansion just two hours north of New York City.

“This is really one of the most unusual properties I’ve ever seen in the region,” explains CCL’s Paula Redmond, who has the listing. “It’s so rare for an owner to go through such a painstaking process to create their dream home.” That dream involved crafting the property mostly from massive Engelmann Spruce logs, many measuring upwards for 41 inches in diameter. Reflecting the owner’s affinity for eco-consciousness and sustainability, none of the logs were cut down to design the home, but rather collected from existing local “deadwood.”

The wood was then paired with rich Pennsylvania stone and essentially assembled and completed onsite in Colorado before being disassembled and then shipped to New York State on 15 semi-trucks. “The owner wanted a lodge and the accompanying lifestyle,” Redmond says, “but his life is in New York—so he brought it to the East Coast.”

Priced at $11,950,000, the 15 year-old estate features an open-plan design that reflects the original owner’s penchant for entertaining. At the center of the five-bedroom, four-bathroom, three half-bath home is a monumental Great Room with towering 32-foot ceilings, a massive fireplace and chess room. “The owner is really big on leisure pursuits,” explains Redmond, “the entire place just feels like an amazing resort.” Just beyond is the main dining room, which is equally grand and spans some 700 square feet to easily host dinner parties and events for upwards of 30 people.

Surrounded by trees and detailed foliage, the home is all about indoor-outdoor living. Each of the five bedroom suites, for instance, opens up to their own terraces to blur the lines between home and nature. The real show-stopper, however, is the home’s main 2,700 square-foot deck, which essentially wraps around the entire property’s first level and includes its own al fresco stone fireplace with soothing hot tub.

Down below, the fun continues in the custom-designed game room, yet another stone fireplace, mahogany-lined office, a sound-proof music room and recording studio and—for hunting fans —a soundproof indoor shooting range. Doubters stand down: “The shooting range really is sound-proof,” Redmond insists. “In total it is longer than a bowling alley and you really don’t hear a thing.”

According to Redmond, the 75-acre estate was assembled in parcels to create a setting that is as pristine as it is private. The assemblage is also relatively rare—“it’s like having 75 acres in the middle of Beverly Hills,” Redmond says. Along with the lodge-like main house, the estate also includes a bard and three additional residential structures for guests, caretakers or even for renting out. There’s also a four-car garage.

With its size and scale, Redmond says the property is ideal for hunting and sporting types, particularly with so many exclusive hunting and recreational clubs nearby. “People love to come up here for fishing, hunting, horse-back riding and especially fox hunting,” she explains. “Everything is very close.”

Although the listing price is only for the home, CCL Principal Jason Karadus says some of the furniture pieces are likely to be available separately, much of it custom-made for the home. The headboards on many of the beds, for instance, were crafted from the same fallen Colorado timber as the estate’s exteriors, explains Karadus, who added that the light fixtures were also custom-designed, handmade by an ironsmith.

Such details reflect the owner’s unique vision and singular commitment to the active, outdoorsy lifestyle the estate inspires. Redmond says the owner thoroughly enjoyed developing the property, but is ready to make a “life change.” Some may call that a shame considering how special and unique the home is—but for the next owner, it truly marks an unrivaled opportunity.

