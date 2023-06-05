Inside a Historic $43.3 Million London Penthouse That Overlooks Big Ben and the River Thames

If you want the best, most envy-inducing views of the U.K.’s capital city, don’t go to the London Eye. Instead, head to the Astor penthouse at 9 Millbank.

The Westminster duplex is the largest of five flagship residences to debut at the former Imperial Chemical Industries office building, and now the 9,700-square-foot aerie can be yours for a cool £35 million (or about $43 million). Named after Viscountess Nancy Astor, the first woman to serve as a Member of Parliament, the three-bedroom pad is the second to join the Grade II–listed development’s ultra-luxe Heritage Collection.

The Astor penthouse at 9 Millbank in London just listed for $43 million 9 Millbank

Nestled directly on the River Thames, the abode sports an additional two-bedroom guest apartment, plus one super-impressive perk that sets it apart from the rest—a massive 1,100-square-foot roof terrace with panoramic vistas of iconic landmarks including Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster.

Award-winning studio Goddard Littlefair was tapped to design the 1920s-style interiors, melding the modern with the historic. And luckily, all the swanky furnishings are yours to keep. Inside, you’ll notice original vaulted ceilings complete with ornate plasterwork, oak paneling, and herringbone parquet flooring. The standout is no doubt the dramatic reception room, which used to serve as a dining hall for ICI directors. Here, the space is decked out with decorative cornicing, stunning gilded domes, and a spiral staircase.

The historic apartment is move-in ready, with furnishings and decor by Goddard Littlefair 9 Millbank

Nearby, there are two different mezzanine areas. The first has a vintage-inspired library and study while the other offers up a bar and game room. Elsewhere, the palatial primary suite pays homage to its Art Deco past with sparkling crystal chandeliers, period art pieces, and curved fixtures. However, the overall vibe feels light and bright thanks to the contemporary furniture and finishes.

Of course, if the penthouse wasn’t enough to grab your attention, you’ll have access to all of the building’s hotel-like amenities, too. There’s a swimming pool, a fitness center, a movie room, a spa, and pretty much everything else you could want—including two parking spots.

