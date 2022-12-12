This $10 Million Australia Mega-Mansion Has a Soccer Field and a 35-Car Garage

Whether you’re a sports nut or an enthusiastic motorist, there’s no shortage of perks inside this Australia estate to keep adults and kids alike entertained.

A 32,000-square-foot mega-mansion tucked into the bushland of Brisbane has just hit the market for a whopping $10 million ($15 million AUD), and it comes with nearly every amenity you could dream of. Among its most outrageous features are an epic 35-car garage, a soccer field, a championship-size tennis court that doubles as a basketball court and a glass-framed swimming pool. Altogether, the property contains a main residence, a two-bedroom guest dwelling, a separate three-car garage and what the listing refers to as an “entertainment house.” Think of it as your very own man cave, decked out with a 3-D golf simulator, a bar, a billiards table and more.

A mansion in Australia just listed for $10 million and comes with two arcades—and double of nearly everything else. Place New Farm

“It’s in a league of its own,” broker Heath Williams of Place Estate Agents tells Mansion Global. “It’s a house with two of everything, such as an indoor and an outdoor cinema, an indoor and outdoor spa, a cardio and a weights gym and two different arcade spaces.” The modern Queensland McMansion took eight years to complete and really resembles more of a compound with its four structures. One of those buildings is that insane showroom, which is separate from the main residence and currently houses everything from Aston Martins to Ferraris to Porsches. “The garage is a highlight. It not only caters to car collections; it is full of potential as its generous size would also serve as a venue space,” adds Williams.

Separate from the main house is a garage with space for up to 35 cars depending on how they’re parked. Place New Farm

Inside the main home are six en suite bedrooms, each outfitted with a spacious walk-in closet. The primary suite is the real stunner, though, and includes a private balcony and a soaking tub that was imported from Italy. Elsewhere in the kitchen, you’ll find a butler’s pantry and an adjacent wine cellar. Of course, when you’re ready to wind down, take your pick from multiple family rooms or the music room to hang out in—or you could always enjoy the indoor sauna. There are also three different study areas, however, with everything this palatial pad offers, we won’t blame you if you find it hard to focus.

