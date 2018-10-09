Arizona Welcomes a New Community of Desert Dwellings

As hot summer days fade to crisp autumn evenings, many homeowners are bidding the beach house adieu and heading to the desert, where the temperatures are cooler and the crowds are thinner. Those looking for the perfect desert abode can snap up a property at Azure Paradise Valley, a guard-gated community adjacent to the forthcoming Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley in Arizona’s Paradise Valley. Located on a 23-acre plot at Indian Bend Road and Mockingbird Lane in the shadow of Camelback Mountain, the community will include 66 unique homes.

Overseen by private homebuilder Shea Homes in collaboration with Erik Peterson’s award-winning architecture firm PHX Architecture, the two- to five-bedroom houses range from 2,986 square feet to 6,800 square feet. Imposing grand entryways lead into the modern layouts, and residential elevators connect the floors. The open-concept floor plans show off open staircases, clean-cut stone accents, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that bridge the gap between indoors and out-of-doors. Gaggenau appliances, waterfall center islands, and quartz countertops star in the kitchens.

Living rooms (which are outfitted with linear gas fireplaces) open to backyard patios encircled by water features. Stone steps lead to a sunken fire pit and lounge area in the middle of the swimming pool, while a separate fire pit and lounge area is located on the nearby patio. Views of the desert and mountains are visible from almost every room in each house. Walking paths lead to nearby shops and restaurants.

“From the level of craftsmanship to the thoughtful design touches both indoors and out, these residences will deliver an unparalleled experience to those looking for the contemporary, connected life,” says Ken Peterson, Arizona vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes.

The residences are priced from the high $1 millions up to the high $3 millions. The community’s official grand opening will take place on October 20.