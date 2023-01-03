This $32 Million Duplex at NYC’s Baccarat Residences Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your House

Baccarat Hotel in New York is considered one of the world’s most exquisite hotels and is like living in a Baccarat boutique with incredible services, amenities and rooms. For those seeking a more permanent Baccarat-branded experience, consider the Baccarat Residences. Completed in 2014, the Baccarat Residences has 60 units and is situated within the hotel, though accessed via a separate entrance. The hotel and residences are located on 53rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, offering a central location for residents with close proximity to renowned museums and restaurants.

Most of the units are occupied, which makes this new $32 million listing—#18 B/C—even rarer. The seller is tech mogul David Centner, who combined two units to create a sprawling duplex residence on parts of the 18th and 19th floors. It’s one of the Baccarat Residences’ largest units and was designed by builder Andrea D’Alessio.

The living room with a custom, built-in entertainment center. Kyle Hardy, All East Media

The 4,200-square-foot condo has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a 3,100-square-foot stone-covered terrace with incredible city views. No expense was spared when Centner designed the home, and it features two primary suites with walk-in closets and spacious living areas wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows. The living room also has a built-in entertainment center crafted in custom wood and marble. The home has European oak flooring throughout, as well as 2,300 square feet of marble floors. The bathrooms also feature radiant floor heating.

“There is no brand more synonymous with royalty and luxury than Baccarat,” says listing agent Rena Kliot, broker and founder of Pulse International Realty. “This unit is unlike anything else because it is a fully customized unit. It’s truly a house in the sky and one of the most unique residences in the city.”

The kitchen, featuring wood and stone from Milan. Kyle Hardy, All East Media

The heart of the home is the generously sized kitchen, which has custom-designed solid wood cabinets and stone countertops from Milan and Gaggeneau, Wolf and Miele appliances. The kitchen has space for a dining area and is surrounded by windows so you can enjoy city views alongside your meals. On the top floor, there is a massive private terrace that has landscaping, outdoor lighting, an irrigation system and plenty of dining and lounge space. It’s the perfect home for indoor and outdoor entertaining, with plenty of room for a pizza oven, grill or even a pool. There’s also a Crestron home automation system that seamlessly controls audio and lighting, among other things, throughout the entire home.

“Most people purchasing at Baccarat are purchasing homes as a pied-à-terre,” Kliot says, adding that the bedrooms can be converted into any type of room, whether you’d like a private home gym or a wine room. “What is also so great about the building is that they’re very respectful of the residents and their privacy. There’s a separate entrance from the hotel. It also appeals to celebrities and individuals who want to be in Midtown Manhattan without the paparazzi.”

All residents have access to Baccarat Hotel’s fabulous amenities, like restaurants and bars, the gym and the La Mer spa. Residents also have access to housekeeping, in-room dining and high-touch concierge services for anything they need.

Check out more photos of unit #18 B/C:

There are five total bedrooms. Kyle Hardy, All East Media

The terrace. Kyle Hardy, All East Media

The staircase connecting both floors. Kyle Hardy, All East Media

A marble bathroom. Kyle Hardy, All East Media