Home of the Week: This Soaring $32 Million Bahamian Mansion Comes With a Porsche and a Range Rover

Roughly translated, Elisium means “a place of ideal bliss, or complete happiness.” No wonder then, the owner of this majestic, 20,000-square-foot colonial-style mansion on Nassau’s Paradise Island, used the Elisium name for his home.

And who wouldn’t be in a state of perfect happiness living here? This newly constructed spread comes with its own private sandy cove, private boat dock, a 3,500-square-foot master bedroom and 3,000-square-foot guest cottage.

Need to zip out for dinner—nearby Café Martinique in the Atlantis resort marina is always a fun spot—take your pick from the owner’s 2013 Range Rover Vogue or 2015 Porsche Panamera parked in the eight-car garage; he’s offering them free with the home.

“This truly is a spectacular, one-of-a-kind property. There’s simply nothing like it here in the Bahamas,” Christopher Ansell, listing agent with Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the renowned Ocean Club Estates, Elisium is a short golf cart ride—and yes, one of those is included too—to the Ocean Club Golf Course, where basketball great Michael Jordon holds his Celebrity Invitational.

According to Ansell, the home’s owner, a European business exec, bought the property back in 2015. At the time, there was a home on the site which he had leveled to make way for the new residence.

“Interestingly, just six months before the home was completed in January 2020, the owner and his wife decided their children would benefit from going to school in the States. So they relocated to Florida. They’ve never spent a single night in the house.”

The main residence is a towering, three-story affair designed in the colonial Bahamian style with a heat-reflecting white tile roof and multitude of balconies and stately white columns.

Not one, but three gates open from Islands End road into the home’s driveway that circles around an ornamental pond. An imposing, marble-columned entryway opens into a foyer complete with Gone With the Wind-style twin staircases and views past two enormous hallway aquariums, to the water.

The double-height reception room with its 28-foot-high coffered ceilings, is all mirror-polished marble flooring, comfy white sofas and a trio of towering, arched windows that flood the room with light.

Steps away is the open-plan family kitchen with doors leading out to a pool-side patio. If it all looks a little informal, don’t worry, close by is the chef’s kitchen for when the professionals come in to do the cooking. Both are equipped with industrial-grade Sub-Zero, Wolf and Bertazzoni appliances—and again, have never been used.

On this floor there’s a projection room, wine cellar, utility room for all the smart tech behind the state-of-the-art audio and wifi systems, plus a guest bedroom and family room with doors leading out to a kid’s splash pool.

Take the elevator up to the second floor and you’ll find two king-sized VIP suites, each with stunning water views from cantilevered balconies. For not-quite-VIP guests, three additional ensuite bedrooms await.

Arguably the home’s piece de resistance is its hedonistic, third-level primary suite that covers the entire floor and a staggering 3,500 square feet. Naturally, there are vast dual walk-in closets, along with two bathrooms.

The highlights there are the mirror-polished nickel Catchpole & Rye “bateau” soaking tubs in both bathrooms, each looking like over-sized Champagne buckets. The floor-to-ceiling arched window offers bathers more views of Nassau Harbour.

The waterside part of the house features a sandy beach and cove with crystal-clear shallow water for swimming. Here, there’s also a 60-foot infinity-edge pool, plus gazebo with full outdoor kitchen for al fresco dining.

On the canal side of the home, there’s a dock and that 3,000-square-foot, two-bedroom guest cottage. With 75 feet of canal frontage, there’s space to tie-up a 65-foot yacht. The dock also has twin jet-ski lifts with a pair of brand new jet skis included.

According to Sotheby’s Ansell, any passionate boat lover won’t be able to pass on the empty, one-acre lot right alongside Elisium that’s currently also for sale with a $5.99 million asking. With its 213 feet of canal frontage, it would offer a combined 300-plus feet of dockage with nine-foot low-water depths.

“It really is a unique opportunity to have it all—totally uninterrupted water views, even more beachfront and true superyacht dockage,” he says.

Check out more photos of the property below: