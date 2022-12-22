This $40 Million Balinese-Style Oceanfront Home in Laguna Beach Comes With Two Wine Cellars

The coastal city of Laguna Beach is known for its picture-perfect sandy beaches, coves and outdoor ocean pursuits. Just south of Los Angeles, the area has upscale resorts and private residential communities that make it attractive for high-profile individuals who seek a more laid-back lifestyle.

One of the most prestigious residential enclaves is part of Montage Laguna Beach, a luxury seaside resort perched on a coastal bluff above the Pacific Ocean. The residences at Montage Laguna Beach offer a more permanent Montage-style vacation. The exclusive community consists of 27 residences—14 condos and 13 homesites—each with its own style and flair. Of the oceanfront homes, 11 Montage Way is one of the largest and most luxurious homes within the community. It was recently listed for $39.7 million by Laguna Beach native and real estate agent John Stanaland of Villa Real Estate, who also sold a neighboring property to billionaire Mark Cuban.

“On the front row of oceanfront homes with Montage, this sits at number 11 and is one of the absolute most premier locations,” Stanaland tells Robb Report. “It is by far, in my opinion, the biggest and the best.”

The living room, dining area and kitchen. The Luxury Level / Joel Danto

Perched on a sun-soaked coastal bluff, the home was originally built in 2010 by renowned architect Morris Skenderian of MSA Associates, who designed the residence in a contemporary Balinese style. The builder was Seacrest Development, who built most of Montage and many of the other nearby residences. Over the last two years, the owner redid the interiors to create a beachy, bright and modern home that retains its Balinese-style exterior.

The custom estate is beyond remarkable. The 9,305-square-foot home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and each room is crafted to exacting standards with the highest-quality materials. You enter through a private gated entrance, where you are greeted by water features and lush landscaping. The home, clad in wood, stone and glass, feels completely private and tucked away, despite having neighbors on both sides. The newly renovated home has high ceilings, soaring skylights that let in plenty of sun, and artistic sculptures at every turn.

The open floor plan also makes the home feel exceptionally spacious. The living room, dining room and kitchen seamlessly flow into each other and is made to feel even larger thanks to sliding glass doors that open onto the back patio. There are high ceilings with flush lighting and white beams and immaculate stonework. The living area has one of the many gas fireplaces, while the dining area has a glass wine cellar for easy access to your most prized bottles.

“It has a very high-end, light, bright, beachy and warm vibe,” he says. “The home itself just has a great feel to it. It is one of the highest-quality remodels at one of the most prestigious addresses along the West coast.”

The home is spread over two floors and connected via a glass staircase with an impressive double-height chandelier that hangs from the skylight. The first floor houses most of the bedrooms, including the sprawling primary suite—replete with a large fireplace and access to the patio—and connects to the main pool area. The pool wraps around part of the home and is surrounded by deck space for lounging on warm California days. There is also a spa and beautiful landscaping with fragrant flowers and towering palms.

The movie room on the entertainment level. The Luxury Level / Joel Danto

The lower level is accessed via the sculptural staircase and houses the vast entertainment area with a theater, game room, full bar, office and workout area. There is also a staircase that leads directly to the beach, which Stanaland, who grew up in the area, calls “one of the best beaches along the coast.” The home also has a connected three-car garage.

Residents of 11 Montage Way also have full access to Montage hotel amenities, like housekeeping, in-residence dining, valet, airport transfers and a full-time residential manager and concierge, who can set up anything you need. Montage Laguna Beach has several dining venues, a spa and incredible year-round programming.

Here are more photos of 11 Montage Way:

The primary bedroom. The Luxury Level / Joel Danto

One of the home’s many striking water features. The Luxury Level / Joel Danto

There is an infinity pool and spa just off the kitchen and living areas. The Luxury Level / Joel Danto

An outdoor fireplace. The Luxury Level / Joel Danto