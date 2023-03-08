This Giant Private Island in the Caribbean Can Be Yours for $30 Million

Hate neighbors? This $30 million private island in the Caribbean could be the perfect solution.

The 352-acre oasis, known as Baliceaux, sits between St. Vincent and Grenada in the far-flung Grenadines archipelago. The isle, whose name translates to “baubles” or trinkets” in French, is currently uninhabited and features no houses or structures of any kind. In other words, the mile-and-a-half-long property is ripe for a total transformation.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for someone seeking the ultimate in private island splendor for a family compound or for a developer looking to build a boutique hotel,” Fortune International Realty agent Victoria Fisher told the New York Post. “The views are stunning, the landscape a literal tropical paradise. It is captivating with its beauty and privacy.”

Although Baliceaux is certainly remote, it’s still only a quick boat ride from the picturesque shores of Bequia and Mustique—the latter of which is a beloved holiday destination of the British Royal Family and A-list celebrities. That means you’ll have an array of swanky places to stay while you work on your dream home.

The private island between St. Vincent and Grenada. Courtesy of The Wealth Group Fortune Christies International Real Estate

What Baliceaux lacks in infrastructure it makes up for with sheer natural beauty. Think powdery white sand beaches, rolling green hilltops and sparkling blue coastline. The island itself is protected by colorful coral reefs that can be discovered on snorkeling or scuba diving adventures. The crystal-clear waters are also ideal for swimming and even sailing. On dry land, meanwhile, hiking trails dotted with cacti and palm trees are bound to appeal to nature lovers.

The island dates all the way back to the 15th century when it was first discovered by Spanish conquistadors. During the Carib Wars, Baliceaux’s highest vantage point, dubbed Gun Hill, served as a lookout for soldiers. Although today, the peak is best used for catching sunsets. Sounds like the perfect spot for your new sky lounge.