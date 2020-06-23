This $32 Million Modern Farmhouse Mansion Has 3 Gables With Stunning Views of Los Angeles

Nowadays, indoor-outdoor square-shaped Los Angeles mansions are a dime a dozen. (Well, not really, some will cost you upward of $17 million.) The area’s modern homes have grown into a certain look, and there’s now a glut of them on the market. It’s a rare thing, then, when something new comes along.

Forest Knoll Residence is decidedly different. The home’s façade resembles a barn, albeit a mod one, and its interiors are pared down, minimalist and crafted with gorgeous concrete, wood and stone finishes. The latest entry in the Viewpoint Collection portfolio, its unique features don’t come cheap. The mansion is currently on the market for $32 million.

The 11,000-square-foot residence is nestled atop one of Hollywood Hills’ many vantage points, and enjoys spectacular views of Los Angeles from its back patio and infinity pool. It was designed by Standard Architecture, a practice known for its minimalist-yet-grand homes that marry stone with warm wood finishes. Here, the design was inspired by the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas—the brainchild of renowned architect Louis Kahn. Kahn noted that “light is the theme” of his museum project, an idea that comes into play at Forest Knoll as well.

So let there be light, then. The middle section of Forest Knoll’s three-gable façade is a spectacular great room with a 30-foot ceiling and an uninhibited, glassy lookout onto the city below and the ocean beyond. On either side of this centerpiece, beneath each of the other gables, is a similar living space on the lower level. Bedrooms and bathrooms are above—Forest Knoll has six beds and nine baths in total. The master comes equipped with his and hers closets and its own private viewing point. Elsewhere in the home is a theater and a gym.

Of course, the entrance and approach to this architecturally significant mansion is just as important as the time spent in it. The front door is made of solid oak; olive trees frame it on either side. A travertine path leads up to the entrance—inside, the floors are travertine as well, blending the indoor and outdoor spaces even further.

The digs are worth seeing in person, of course, but given the Covid-19 pandemic, in-person visits aren’t always so realistic. To remedy this, VIPs received a virtual tour of the place via Zoom, and were sent small cuttings of the travertine stone and white oak finishes, Champagne, a small olive tree and more.

If your invite got lost in the mail, though, you can check out more of Forest Knoll below: