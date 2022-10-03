This $5.3 Million English Country Estate Comes With a 13th-Century Castle

The royal family once called this country estate home; now you can too.

Located near the rural village in Northamptonshire, England is Barnwell Manor, one of Britain’s most architecturally and historically significant properties. The Manor sits on 27 sprawling acres, but it’s not only the stately house that impresses. The ancient grounds also comprise the ruins of a Grade I-listed castle and extensive gardens and parkland. Dating back to the late 16th century, the Manor was the former residence of the late Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the 30,000-square-foot abode and its subsequent 13-century castle are ripe for the taking, asking a cool £4.75 million ($5.28 million).

“Barnwell Manor effortlessly brings together stunning architecture and an illustrious history of ownership, which includes some of the most important families in British history, past and present,” says Crispin Holborow, country director of The Private Office at Savills, in a press statement. In addition to its ties to the Queen, the majestic Manor also has connections to King Henry VII, who passed the estate onto Sir Edward Montagu in 1540. It remained in the aristocratic family’s possession for more than 300 years, until it was eventually sold to the late Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in 1938.

This late 16th-century manor and 13th-century castle in the English countryside used to belong to the Duke of Gloucester Savills

At that time, Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, took to restoring the historic home with the remodeling efforts carried out by architect Edward Richardson. The Duke and Duchess remained in the estate until 1995 and in 2017, it became the official base for Windsor House Antiques.

The palatial manor has many of its original details including wood floors, fireplaces and moldings Savills

Today, the palatial Barnwell Manor features eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and four grand reception rooms. Despite its centuries of restorations and expansions, the estate retains many of its period features including wood floors, fireplaces, plaster ceilings and impressive molded paneling. Elsewhere are two staff apartments on the first and second floors and outside, rolling lawns and an ornamental fish pond that used to be a former swimming pool.

“With beautifully appointed and comfortable reception rooms that look out onto perfectly landscaped gardens and the backdrop of a 13th-century castle, Barnwell is a classical representation of the English manor house,” adds Holborow. And from what we’ve gathered, worth every penny.

