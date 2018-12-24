Call It Home for $5 Million: 3 Dazzling Properties From Around the US

Home is where the heart is, or so the adage goes. But with so many options on the market, finding the perfect home can be an overwhelming endeavor. Whether you’re seeking a big city lifestyle or something a bit more relaxed with an abundance of acreage, here are a few dazzling homes for sale for less than $5 million.

For the Nature Enthusiast:

Situated against the Madison Range in Ennis, Mont., the 95-acre Shedhorn Ranch is home to the Madison River Valley, where majestic mountains and rolling green hills burst with local wildlife. With over 7,500 square feet of interior space, the custom-built log home features five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. High ceilings, stone fireplaces, top-of-the-line appliances, rustic railings and banisters designed to showcase wooden branches, and unique chandeliers bring the great outdoors into the home.

Residents will have every opportunity to enjoy nature through hiking, fishing, horseback riding, and hunting in the summer months. When winter rolls around, taking a ski trip to the Yellowstone Club, Big Sky Resort, or Spanish Peaks Resort will be easier than ever as the ranch is being sold with private access up Jack Creek road. For those looking to embrace mountain life and all the privacy the countryside has to offer, there’s no better place than Montana.

For the Metropolitan Maverick:

Home to the innovative, the edgy, and the tech giants of the world, San Francisco is unlike any city in America. Recently having undergone a luxe renovation, this two-story luxury penthouse offers unparalleled views of the city, a private elevator, garage, and lobby. The three-bedroom, two-bath residence is a portrait of clean lines, lots of natural light, and tasteful design details by Jade Jacobs at Anthem Design Group. The modern space features a chic dining area, living room, and spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining. For those seeking fine dining, a bounty of events, and all the energy of a bustling city, this penthouse is your ideal home base.

For the Green Thumb:

Full of bucolic charm, the 31-acre Alligator Farm in Ridgefield, Conn., was crafted from two vintage barns that were taken apart and reconstructed to create an over 8,000-square-foot residence. Originally home to Teddy and Arthur Edelman of Edelman Leather, the seven-bedroom and five-and-a-half bath estate features a number of atriums that are ideal for year-round gardening, an indoor and outdoor pool, a privately sited two-bedroom cottage, and a large garage. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows give the home a wealth of natural light, while dense forestry and the nearby river add a graceful dose of tranquility. For those in search of a secluded grand lodge, this East Coast abode will have you in relaxation mode in no time.