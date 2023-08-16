Quantcast
This Rare $9.8 Million Beachfront Home Near San Diego Sits Right on the Beach

The midcentury duplex in Encinitas, nestled into a bluff just above the sand, could not be built today.

430 Moonlight Lane Encinitas Ollie Patterson

Rarity is coveted when it comes to the finer things in life, and the extraordinary siting of a midcentury-era residence near San Diego, newly listed at $9.8 million, makes it a real estate unicorn that could never be replicated given current building codes and environmental considerations. Unlike the other homes sprinkled along the ridge of a precipitous coastal bluff above Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas, about 25 miles north of San Diego, the modestly proportioned two-story structure is set into the hillside, right on the beach, atop an immense concrete plinth.

Built in 1963, the 1,832-square-foot structure houses two self-contained homes, a main house and a guest house, that together contain three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Both spaces have been carefully preserved and updated with an abundance of original features, including wood-paneled walls, terrazzo flooring, and textured glass. Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass slide open to slender decks that cantilever over the beach with a ship-like view over the ocean.

430 Moonlight Lane Encinitas
From the lush gardens, the home appears to float on the ocean. Ollie Patterson

Multicolored vintage light fixtures add retro-styling to the combination living and dining area in the larger lower-level main residence, while the simple, compact kitchen sports updated cabinetry, modern stainless-steel appliances, and a serving bar. Both bedrooms have ocean views, and one has a built-in desk space. Outside the dining area, a small terrace offers sweeping views up and down the coast.

The upper level guest house, with one bedroom and one bathroom, also has a combination living and dining room, as well as a simple, compact, and updated kitchen. Outside the front door is a spacious, wind-protected terrace that overlooks the property’s lush, professionally landscaped gardens.

430 Moonlight Lane Encinitas
Ocean-side decks offer sweeping views over Moonlight Beach. Ollie Patterson

There’s a two-garage and additional off-street parking for four or five more vehicles, a definite bonus as parking can be difficult, particularly on warm summer days. Entry is through a bright red, secured gate that opens to a courtyard garden teeming with tropical foliage. Among the garden’s several seating areas are a couple of fire features and a five-hole putting green with a custom lighting scheme that allows it to be used at night.

Another terrace, outside one of the bedrooms on the lower level, is notched into the hillside with built-in lounge beds, a fire feature—one of three on the property—and a private staircase that provides direct access to the quarter-acre property’s 75 feet of beach frontage.

The one-of-a-kind property is listed with Sander Harth at Compass and Elena Thompson at Seabreeze Coastal Properties.

Click here for all the photos of 430 Moonlight Lane.

430 Moonlight Lane Encinitas
Ollie Patterson

