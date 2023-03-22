This $19 Million Hawaiian Estate Comes With More Than 100 Feet of Beach Frontage

Hawaii’s oldest island has a flash new listing.

Located on the north shore of Kauai in a small town called Hanalei, the sprawling oasis offers 2,738 square feet of living space and more than 100 feet of beach frontage along Makua Beach. The listing also includes two adjacent parcels that together total nearly five acres. To say the property is secluded is an understatement.

The home itself was originally designed and developed by film and television stars Craig T. Nelson and Doria Cook Nelson. Built in 1998, the beachfront pad features a plantation-style exterior, like most in the region, with a hipped roof and deep eaves, as well as an airy indoor-outdoor design that ensures gorgeous views year-round. Of course, it comes with an expansive front porch, or lanai, with ample seating for al fresco lounging.

Inside the home’s living room with an open-beam ceiling and lush landscaping views. Jon Dunning

Perfect for families, the single-floor abode comprises two bedrooms and two and a half baths. The interior is characterized by open-beam ceilings, wooden floors, and expansive windows that frame the verdant surroundings. The charming decor also reflects the local culture.

The spacious living room and well-equipped chef’s kitchen will prove useful when entertaining friends and family. Once the party is over, the comfy bedrooms will provide some respite. So too will the primary bathroom, which sports a marble-clad countertop with two sinks, a wide mirror, and a deep bathtub with sweeping vistas. From here, you can hit the outdoor patio and soak up the sun post-bath.

An aerial view of the property. Jon Dunning

With nearly five acres at your disposal, there’s more than enough space for children to frolic on the grounds. The fam can also catch waves at Makua Beach. Nearby, you’ll find the local community of Haena, the Haena State Park, the Napali Coast, and Hanalei village. On top of that, you’ll have access to watersports, mountain-view hiking, and world-class golfing.

All up, this slice of paradise will set you back $18.5 million. Neal Norman of Hawai’i Life holds the listing.

Click here for more images of the home.