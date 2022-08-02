Inside a $4.5 Million New York Home That’s Like Living in a Stylish Treehouse

This mid-century modern retreat is a natural wonder.

A hilltop property in Bedford, New York sitting on 12 wooded acres has just hit the market for $4.5 million. The secluded Westchester County estate features a 2,258-square-foot main residence with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The grounds also include a one-bedroom guest house, a 60-foot gunite pool, outdoor entertainment area and several ponds.

Originally built in 1983 by Bert Brosmith, the architect took cues from the natural landscape and constructed the abode from cypress wood. The rare material is wrapped around the exterior of the home, lending a contemporary and cabin-like feel. Elsewhere, sweeping walls of glass create the illusion of being in an actual treehouse, offering striking views of the surrounding forest from every room. Additionally, the home employs a 48-kW generator and wood-burning stove.

The interiors follow the same theme, clad in cypress wood as well. In the living room of the main house, a vaulted cathedral ceiling and skylight create a bright and airy atmosphere, accentuated by natural colored furnishings and a modern, wood-framed fireplace. Materials such as timber and steel can be found in the kitchen and offer a slight juxtaposition. A balcony and outdoor deck ensure that the dwelling remains connected to the landscape—should you want to enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your home.

The property is also equipped with a large patio area, accompanied by a pool, outdoor bar, sauna and spa. “The beautiful, outdoor spa has a waterfall flowing into it, which can be heard from the house if the windows are open,” Houlihan Lawrence listing agent, Angela Kessel, told Mansion Global. Over the years, the owners made several improvements to the estate including adding a heated, three-car garage that’s detached from the main house. It offers a charging station in case you have an electric vehicle and has the potential to double as a studio or office.

Nature-seeking home buyers, this could be your very own wilderness haven.

Click here to see all the photos of this Bedford, New York treehouse.