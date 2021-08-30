This Ornate $10.4 Million Bel Air Estate Has Its Own Hiking Trails and Zip Line Course

Most luxury homes have a pool, wine cellar or guest house to their name, but every once in a while, there’s a listing featuring a less predictable suite of amenities. One residence in Los Angeles fits that bill with grounds that include an outdoor zip line. In other words: Here, you won’t likely get bored.

The spot is located in Bel Air adjacent to Moraga Vineyards, a winery owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Despite its proximity, the listing still feels remarkably remote, as it sits on 3.2 acres of land on a private street.

Even when you enter the gated property, it feels more like a quiet nature reserve than an over-the-top mansion. The walkway leading up to the residence runs over a waterfall, and the home is surrounded by trees on all sides, so it feels like living in a forest but in a major city.

Inside, the interiors follow a completely different brief. Materials imported from Europe, grand chandeliers and rustic wooden doors give it the look of an old Italian estate. In the living room, for instance, there’s a replica of The Winged Victory of Samothrace statue from the Louvre, as well as a series of ornate columns.

There’s 7,875 square feet of living space altogether, with eight beds and nine and a half baths. Included in that count is a private movie theater decked out in red velvet, a 300-bottle wine cellar and a home office with its own entrance and patio for the WFH set. The primary suite, meanwhile, consists of two walk-in closets, two bathrooms with custom tiles and a 600-square-foot loggia overlooking the tranquil property.

Outside there’s a guest house for friends and family. A tree house is located farther up the hill that the property sits on, so it has sweeping views of the home and the surrounding landscape. Nearby is a sports court, with trails running throughout, so you can get your hiking fix in without ever having to leave home.

The Moraga address also has a pool, which the zip line runs right over. Apparently the zip line was installed for the owner’s kids. It’s easy enough to remove from the property if that’s not your thing, but it’s hard to think of a better pool party activity than zip lining into the water.

Or you can just lounge in the tree house and enjoy the view. Up to you.

Check out more photos of the home below: