Home Tours: Inside a $17 Million Bel Air Home With an 800-Gallon Aquarium

Here’s your chance to live on one of the most sought-after streets in Bel Air. Listed at $16.89 million, 1475 Bel Air Road represents a prime opportunity for the area—and, with construction completed just last year, it’s also one of the neighborhood’s newest offerings. Living in this 12,000-square-foot mansion means you’ll be in good company, too—Billionaire, once the most expensive home in the country before it sold last year for $94 million, is just up the road, as is the Chartwell Estate, which sold to media mogul Rupert Murdoch for $150 million in December.

1475 Bel Air was developed and designed by the renowned Ray Nosrati, who has made waves for his handful of “cannabis mansion” concepts—homes built with indoor growing gardens and smoking rooms. This particular address doesn’t feature the buzzy amenity, but there’s still plenty to get excited about. The six-bed, nine-bath home seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, with an open floor plan that includes plenty of windows and terraces from which to enjoy spectacular views from Century City to the Pacific Ocean. There’s even an 800-gallon saltwater aquarium in the kitchen, one that can also be seen from the dining room.

Prefer to see it for yourself? You’re in luck: In the inaugural episode of Robb Report Home Tours, listing agent James Harris of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles fame took us inside this spectacular listing.

A staircase connects all three of the home’s levels, with a show-stopping, 30-foot light fixture suspended from above. Or skip the stair workout in favor of the elevator to any of the floors—in the basement you’ll find a sprawling entertainment room with a video wall comprised of six side-by-side TVs, a poker table, a pool table and skylights that look up into the glass-bottomed infinity pool on the ground floor. Adjoining is a glass-enclosed wine cellar with room for displaying up to 500 bottles at a time. Also on this floor is a gym and a three-level movie theater.

On the top floor, the master bedroom has its own private deck, which is about 1,500 square feet all on its own. Plus, all of the home’s lights, doors, windows and fireplaces can be managed via a Control4 Smart System, so you can customize the experience to your liking.

Want to see more? Check out more photos of 1475 Bel Air, below: