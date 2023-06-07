Forget a Moat. This $75 Million Bel-Air Mansion Is Surrounded by a Giant, Curved Infinity Pool.

It’s hard to tell what’s more impressive: this Bel-Air manse or its pool.

Five years in the making, the hilltop estate was designed by award-winning firm Tag Front Architects and was originally built for Los Angeles-based diamond manufacturer Rafael Zakaria. Sitting on one-and-a-half acres of land, the 20,000-square-foot contemporary residence offers nine bedrooms, a whopping 13 bathrooms, a fully equipped spa, and a state-of-the-art gym. It also sports a curved 250-foot infinity pool that is about the same length as a megayacht. The best part? The epic spread has just hit the market for $75 million, according to The Real Deal.

A Bel-Air mansion with a massive, 250-foot infinity pool just listed for $75 million Photography by PreviewFirst.com

Naturally, the pad is chock full of fine finishes and luxurious details. Think Calcutta marble that was brought over straight from Italy and limestone floors from the quarries of Portugal. There’s also a giant crystal chandelier that hangs in the middle of the stairwell to connect all three levels. The home has no shortage of floor-to-ceiling windows that afford postcard-like views. Plus, it features automatic sliding glass doors in nearly every room that disappear into the walls when opened. Oh, and the vistas stretch all the way from Santa Monica to Catalina Island and beyond.

The residence has floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to the backyard Photography by PreviewFirst.com

Perfect for cinephiles, the abode comes with a plush, 20-seat media room where you can screen your favorite movies in private. Meanwhile, the active, sporty type can enjoy the full-size tennis court and the in-house sauna. Did we mention the digs also include a wine wall, too? Oenophiles, that one’s for you.

To top it off, the outdoor space is ripe for entertaining, with oversized gardens, multiple patios, and a sundeck. Of course, the real selling point is that Insta-worthy pool.

Florence Mattar of Coldwell Banker holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 281 Bentley Circle.