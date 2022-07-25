This Sleek $16 Million Bel Air Mansion Was Inspired by Modern-Day Hypercars

This new Los Angeles listing is a petrolhead’s dream.

Located in the swanky neighborhood of Bel Air, the modern Roberto Lane manse mirrors the design of sleek hypercars, like the Pininfarina Battista or Mercedes-AMG One. Sited on 10,316 square feet, the striking split-level abode sports sinuous lines and swathes of glass like the aforementioned four-wheelers, but offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms within. (Show us a car that can do that.)

From the exterior, a 16-foot cantilever on the home’s second level creates a dynamic, shaded entrance. As you venture inside, the open-plan home flows seamlessly from one room to the next thanks to a backlit central staircase and frameless glass elevator. You can expect high ceilings throughout, along with marble fireplaces and slick contemporary furnishings.

On the lower level, the McLaren-mimicking pad offers a family room, a formal dining space and an office/guest bedroom with an en suite. The nearby kitchen is equipped with Doca NYC cabinetry, Dekton door faces and luxe walnut details. Elsewhere, the wraparound balcony, which can be accessed via the sunroom, affords views from the Getty to the Pacific Ocean.

The upper level, meanwhile, comprises the lavish sleeping quarters. The primary bedroom sports glass closets with integrated lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows and a separate sitting room. Not to be outdone, the primary bathroom features beautiful Nero Marquina marble walls and floors with matching Agape sinks and faucets. The two additional guest bedrooms also come complete with glass closets and en suites.

Another highlight is the museum-like basement. Within its four black concrete walls, you’ll find a high-tech home theater that’s perfect for cozy movie nights. In contrast, the sun-drenched rooftop deck, which sits one floor above the outdoor pool, offers prime vistas for cocktail hour.

In addition, the property sports a three-car garage for your Battista and the like, as well as meticulously manicured gardens decorated with giant Arizona Flagstone boulders. As an added bonus, the ultra-modern digs also come with a spot on the roof for future solar panel integration, along with areas to put smart home keypads and devices.

Ready to take this automotive-inspired abode for a spin? Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman of Compass hold the listing.

Click here for more images of the property.