Home Tours: This $19 Million Bel Air Home Is Literally Perfect for LA Lakers

The modern box mansion doesn’t get much more dazzling than this one at Donella Circle in Los Angeles. The 11,624-square-foot home, which includes eight beds, 11 baths and outdoor space aplenty, stands out even among its similarly tony neighbors in Bel Air.

The $19 million mansion overlooks the water—the Stone Canyon Reservoir and Upper Stone Canyon Reservoir, to be exact—making it feel as though you’re in a private, souped-up cabin in the woods, overlooking a series of connected lakes, instead of a ginormous LA estate, minutes from the 405.

Inside, the layout seamlessly blends elements of indoor and outdoor living, a not-unusual California aesthetic. The main floor where you enter, for example, has an open floor plan, which joins the kitchen, dining room and living room with the outdoor terrace, where there’s a six-burner barbecue, kitchenette and fire pit here for dining al fresco with friends.

Prefer to see it for yourself? Listing agent Farah Levi of the Agency gave Robb Report the full tour on a recent episode of “Home Tours” on Instagram Live:

Upstairs is the sprawling primary suite, which is big enough to be a home all on its own. Included are walk-in closets that resemble a boutique fashion store, an ensuite bath with a steam shower, stone tub and dual sinks and toilets and a 72-inch fireplace. And, since it’s on the top floor, there’s a great view of the water and surrounding hillsides below.

You can either trot down the floating staircase or take the elevator to get to the lower level, which features an entertainment space with a bar and a billiards room. Also on this floor is a temperature-controlled wine cellar—which can hold up to 1,000 bottles—a gym, home theater, library, guest suites and more.

Outside is a 70-foot infinity pool that surrounds a sunken fire pit. Adjacent is a steam room and sauna, and down the stairs is a 3,000-square-foot grassy yard with an 800-square-foot wood deck for lounging.

Of course, while it may feel like you’re far away from the rest of Los Angeles, you’re not too displaced, as the Donella Circle address is only about 20 minutes from the city’s bustle.

