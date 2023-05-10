Home of the Week: Prince’s Former $52 Million Bel-Air Estate Comes With a Palatial Indoor Pool

At first glance, Villa St. Pierre looks plucked from the European countryside, its castle-like grounds a fit for royalty.

However, the home is actually located in the tony Bel-Air community in Los Angeles. Co-listed by John D. Wood and Co and Joyce Rey, the $52 million home has been on and off the market for the past few years, waiting for the right buyer. The Mediterranean-style mansion spans 36,000 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre property. No expense has been spared in this lavish estate, from the grand staircases and ornate columns to the marble flooring to the resort-like amenities. The extravagant property even attracted the attention of Prince; the late musician lived in the home for a brief period and occasionally held concerts here.

The reception area. John D. Wood and Co

The eight-bedroom, 20-bathroom abode is set within a guard-gated community and sits behind a private, gated driveway for the ultimate privacy. Though many of Bel-Air’s properties are built within the hillsides, this home is situated on a rare flat parcel of land and features tall gardens and trees to make it hidden from prying eyes. British designer Gavin Brodin led the estate’s revamp, who has worked with Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, and billionaires to create their dream homes, and he struck the perfect balance between modern living and traditional design.

You enter the home through a wrought-iron front door, where you’re welcomed with an airy, double-height foyer and a sweeping spiral staircase. The foyer is anchored by an incredible crystal chandelier hanging down from the high ceiling, and past the room is a magnificent reception room with a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace and ornate ceiling details. As you meander through the lower level, you’ll find the gourmet designer kitchen, complete with custom oak cabinet, state-of-the-art appliances, a breakfast nook, curved islands, and a marble backsplash.

The formal dining room. John D. Wood and Co

This level also houses the formal dining room, double-height living room, and some rooms. Nearly every room connects to the outdoors in some way, whether it’s via a terrace (like in the kitchen) or through large windows. Along with high ceilings, those massive windows add volume and plenty of natural light into the space. The primary suite is the size of most people’s apartments, and that includes a fireplace and an en suite, spa-like bathroom. The rooms are spread over two levels.

The lower level is where the amenities—and the fun—is found. There’s a full resort-style indoor pool that feels like an elegant, five-star European spa, with decorative mosaic tiling and illuminated by overhead stained-glass skylights. Grand columns, oversized archways, and more decorative elements make it feel like a true palace. Other amenities include a massage room, a sauna, a steam bath, game rooms, a fitness center, a vintage-style bowling alley, a movie theater, and a full bar. And if that’s not enough activities for you, you can always head to the basketball and racquetball court.

The kitchen. John D. Wood and Co

There’s even more magic to discover outdoors. The massive multi-tiered backyard space can be accessed from the main and lower floors. There are several classical water features and statues, like a large circular fountain. Stone steps lead you to the main pavilion, which features another pool and spa, outdoor dining and lounging, and a vine-covered pool house. It’s surrounded by landscaped lawns and exotic plants and flanked by mature redwood trees.

“This majestic Bel-Air residence has incomparable opulence, sophistication, and class,” says Alasdair Hedley, head of international at John D. Wood and Co. “Brodin designed this impressive masterpiece with his signature ‘luxury with ease’ style, integrating timeless design with phenomenal attention to detail, setting it worlds apart in every aspect from comfort to grandeur. This fine home provides a secluded oasis of indulgent entertainment and lavish living. Anyone who sees it will instantly appreciate its ‘wow’ factor and know that there really was no expense spared. This is luxury defined.”

Click here to see more photos of Villa St. Pierre.