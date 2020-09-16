Quantcast
Ben & Jerry’s Former CEO Is Selling His $5.5 Million Colorado Mansion, and It Has a Pool in the Foyer

BYO Netflix and Chill'd.

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

If you’re on the hunt for a new manse in Colorado, have we got a scoop for you. The former CEO of Ben & Jerry’s is selling his 14,000-square-foot abode and it is a pool-lover’s delight.

Perry Odak, who first started with the ice cream maker in 1997, purchased the sweet oasis in 2001 after being won over by its calming surroundings. The 35-acre estate, which is located 15 minutes from Boulder and 25 minutes from Denver, is enveloped by 20,000 acres of permanent open space and offers a breathtaking mountain views.

“That quiet and serenity was a real plus for me, because when you’re running a company and you see people all day long, you want to escape,” Odak told Bloomberg.

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Of course, tranquility is just one of the estate’s charms. The home itself features a striking façade comprised of some 3 million pounds of stonework and is a monochromatic masterpiece. It features eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and generous living areas where one can kick back with a pint of Netflix and Chill’d.

It’s also sprinkled with an array of extravagant luxury amenities, including a 2,000-bottle temperature-controlled cellar, a fully loaded gym and an indoor-outdoor pool that is located in the foyer.

“You push a button, and a wall opens up and you can swim out,” Odak explains. “I think it’s 75-feet-long, so you swim indoors in winter—and in the summer, you open it up and go outside.”

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

That’s not the only thing you can do with the push of a button, either. The tech in the home has recently been updated so that almost everything is computerized. This means you can control the heat, sprinklers, air conditioning and more directly from your iPad.

Of course, all that luxury comes at a cost. The property is listed with Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty for $5.5 million.

“This house is not an inexpensive house, so it will appeal to an executive who wants to get out of the city and out of the chaos—but be close enough to Boulder and Denver,” adds Odak.

You foot the bill, we’ll bring the Minter Wonderland.

Check out more photos of the property below:

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Perry Odak Colorado Mansion

Jonathan Danton of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

 

