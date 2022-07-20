This Sprawling $10 Million Berkshires Estate Has a Private Pond, an Historic Boathouse—and Its Own Airstream

A 321-acre Massachusetts compound that has it all.

This newly listed property located directly on the New England shorelines has just come onto the market for $10 million. Set on a generous 321 acres, Atwater is a 3,800-square-foot compound located in the mountainous Berkshires region and just over a two-hour drive from New York City. With loads of space that can accommodate up to 20 guests, it’s made up of a mid-century modern main house, a guesthouse, bunkhouse and Airstream trailer.

Altogether, the property has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, its own 33-acre pond, historic boathouse, three docks, a sandy beach, a deep-water swim area and a private 4.5-mile trail system. The remoteness of this mountain enclave means it can also be accessed by helicopter—convenient if you don’t fancy the drive.

Built in 2017, the modern-looking main residence offers grand, sun-drenched living spaces. The open-concept layout includes a top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen with Wolf range, Fisher Paykel refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and Vermont marble countertops. A hanging wicker egg chair acts as an anchor in the living room and throughout the home, light-colored flooring, walls and furnishings create a bright, airy aesthetic. Nearby is an outdoor soaking tub, overwater swing and hammock for relaxing, a lakeside fire pit and a paddock for horses.

The guest house offers up a more rustic vibe but still has plenty of clean lines and a calming color palette of white, beige and black. The overall space is warmed by the wood paneling along the walls, windows and vaulted ceiling. There’s also an additional outdoor shower.

Atwater is primed for leisurely or recreational activities during the summertime. Just a short distance from the main house is the historic boathouse where guests can go fishing, store their equipment or launch their kayak, paddleboard or canoe. This part of western Massachusetts is full of old-growth forests, open meadows and scenic marsh areas, perfect for exploring year-round.

Eric Rollo with The Agency has the listing.