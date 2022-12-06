This Luxe Residence in One of London’s Poshest Neighborhoods Just Listed for a Cool $31 Million

You may not be able to don a crown at King Charles III’s coronation next year, but you can live like modern royalty at this stunning property in England’s capital.

This five-bedroom residence is located in Cadogan Square, a residential area in London’s posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. Listed for $30.7 million, this Harrods Estates property spans 4,404 square feet over two floors. The current owner enlisted interior designer and architect Viktor Udzenija to create a one-of-a-kind home with incredible stonework, parquet timber floors, bespoke stained-glass windows and rare exotic marbles.

Located in a period building, the abode was part of an extensive renovation of several apartments in the area, so it comes as no surprise that every detail features the most upscale materials and craftsmanship. Along with those five bedrooms, there are five bathrooms and four magnificent living rooms. The apartment is accessed via its own private street entrance and faces west with views over Cadogan Square’s gardens and tennis court. Though the home has contemporary interiors, many period features of the original building remain.

The dining room with custom stained-glass windows. Harrods Estates

Standout features include a 45-foot drawing room and dining room; a kitchenette, separate from the main kitchen and breakfast room; a study; a separate staff entrance; and a landscaped courtyard garden with an outdoor grill. The design features are second to none and include 3-D sculptured Bardiglio marble curtains from Lithos, Italy; black-lacquer parquet floors hand-sculpted and hand-assembled in Italy with a traditional Versailles pattern; a copper ceiling in the primary bedroom; and Bocci lighting installations.

Completed in 2020, the home pairs artisanal craftsmanship with timeless materials. Many artists and experts in their craft were enlisted to create bespoke features within the home. For example, the stained-glass windows are from Studio Job, which creates one-of-a-kind art objects using both traditional and modern techniques that has been described as “high-end kitsch.”

The primary bedroom, with a fabulous copper ceiling. Harrods Estates

There’s different types of marble in every bathroom, including Pink Portoro from Italy; Grande Antique from France; Rosso Levanto from Italy; and Black Matrix from Italy. There’s also a smart lighting system by Lutron and an automated home system that controls the blinds, curtains and audio throughout the apartment.

Residents have access to the private Cadogan Square gardens and tennis court, and the central location of this home is nearby London’s most fabulous shopping, restaurants and attractions.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The kitchen. Harrods Estates

Marble curtains crafted by architect Udzenija. Harrods Estates

One of the many marble bathrooms. Harrods Estates

The courtyard garden. Harrods Estates