This Very ’70s Beverly Hills Home With Its Own Japanese Tea House Just Listed for $10.5 Million

One new California listing has everything you need to find your zen.

Located in the coveted 90210 zip code, the residence at 9894 Beverly Grove Drive just landed on the market. It’s primary dwelling spans 4,864 square feet of living space and includes four bedroom and five bathrooms. The three-story digs with a minimalistic façade and interiors exude serenity. But if you can’t find peace indoors, the property also houses a Japanese garden and tea house where you might be able to find your center. A home theater and posh walk-in closet are a few other luxe amenities that come with this modern oasis boasting skyline views throughout for $10.5 million.

Inside one of the abode’s stylish living rooms with a fireplace and skyline views. Christopher Amitrano

The owner has enhanced the property’s natural beauty with lush landscaping, traditional Japanese stone lanterns, and soothing water features that draw you into the residence. An indoor-outdoor layout gives an airy feel to the abode’s interiors, whose neutral color scheme is frequently complimented by glossy wooden walls and subtle recessed lighting in both formal and informal living spaces.

Inside the pristine, all-white kitchen sits a massive marble island. Surrounding it is seating for quick breakfasts with the family, as well as modern appliances and plentiful cabinet space. A huge window sits in front of the main sink, while a skylight fills the kitchen with sunshine from dawn to dusk. The stylish primary bedroom features a wooden bookshelf and its own fireplace. You don’t have to leave your bed to take in the morning view in this residence, but if you choose to, you can do it from a private balcony with space for seating and more.

The property’s Japanese tea house Christopher Amitrano

The luxe primary bathroom features stone flooring with a standing shower and bathtub, plus a sliding door that opens out to even more views of the local scenery. A walk-in closet nearby with gorgeous wooden displays and drawers offers plenty of space to store your designer rags and footwear. You’ll even have access to a cozy home theater for private screenings with friends and family, or to binge-watch your favorite shows on your downtime. A Japanese tea house and outdoor pool found in the home’s backyard make it unlike any other property in the area.

Bryce Lowe and Kirby Gillon of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

