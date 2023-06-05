This $45 Million Italian-Style Manse in Beverly Hills Comes With a 400-Bottle Wine Room

90210 just added one opulent new listing to its distinguished zip code.

Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, the Italian-inspired abode at 1006 N Roxbury Dr in Beverly Hills is fit for royalty. The two-story abode by the King of Megamansions—who has built sprawling digs for Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady—spans 20,422 square feet on just under an acre of land with five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Construction on the residence, which wrapped in 2010, outfitted the home with host of lavish amenities that you can now call your own for a cool $45 million.

A backyard view of the palatial digs set in Beverly Hills, Calif. Christopher Amitrano

The massive digs command your attention with a stony facade that pans out horizontally, showcasing its interiors and arched balconies from the front yard. As you enter through the foyer, you’ll notice precision-cut Italian marble inlays, a dazzling chandelier, and a spiral staircase—all key design elements that span the entire home. Nearby you’ll find the living room and family room, as well as the dining room and chef’s kitchen, the last of which is decked out with upscale appliances, NEFF custom cabinets, and a breakfast area with a trio of backyard exits.

Four spacious bedroom suites are located one floor above with their own foyers, including the primary bedroom that houses a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom with a marble tub. Elsewhere, the lower level—below the ground floor—offers access to a full staff suite, a plush home theater, a storage area, and a subterranean garage with enough space to store over 12 cars. That’s a lot of house to traverse on the daily. Luckily, the home’s elevator will easily take you and your guests between floors. Other key amenities offered inside the abode range from an office/library to a game room to a 400-bottle wine room.

Inside the plush primary bedroom with a fireplace and balcony access. Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo

The estate’s beautifully manicured grounds are also a sight for sore eyes. A 54-foot pool compliments the lush settings, alongside a raised spa, a home gym, fountains, and covered patio seating areas for entertaining. Your new neighbors in the 90210 include residents of Holmby Hills, Sunset Colony, and West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. But don’t fret, the manse is gated and comes equipped with the Creston home system for year-round security.

Co-listing agents Kirby Gillon and Bryce Lowe of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

