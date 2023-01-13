House of the Dragon IRL? This $22 Million Beverly Hills Manse Comes With Its Own Iron Throne

Searching for your own King’s Landing? One Los Angeles listing may be for you.

Last October, Robert and Krystal Rivani began renting out their Beverly Hills mansion, with decor best described as a Game of Thrones meets Harry Potter, for $150,000 a month. It took several years and roughly $4 million to transform the home into the whimsical estate it is today. But now the manse, located at 9 Beverly Ridge Terrace, is listed for $22 million, and its current form is ideal for anyone who’d enjoy living like medieval royalty.

The property sits on 1.7 acres, and its main abode spans 15,000 square feet with seven bedrooms. It was built by its previous owner, entrepreneur Davis Gebbia, in 2014. Gebbia built the house to fuse his wife’s (Carlton Gebbia of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Gothic tastes with his own penchant for Italian Romanticism. And according to The Wall Street Journal, the Rivani’s loved the home’s vampy aesthetic.

An inside look of the mansion with vaulted ceilings and an iron throne (seen on the left). Marc Angeles/Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

“It was so unique to see this style of a house in LA. It looks more like a castle in Scotland or London,” Ryan told the publication. After the Gebbias split, the property was initially listed on the market for $22 million in 2018 and underwent several price cuts before the Rivanis bought the home. Ryan, a real estate and hospitality investor, grew up in Los Angeles as a Harry Potter fanatic. After meeting his wife, she too became enthralled with the book series. Later on, the couple developed a similar infatuation with HBO’s Game of Thrones.

While the mansion’s decorative stone façade with intricate carvings and arched, church-style windows result from Gebbia’s design ideas, the Rivanis have re-imagined the entire property to mirror their fantastical obsessions. Alice in Wonderland-like plots of colorful florals line the front and back of the home’s exterior, alongside armored statues and a Harry Potter-style direction indicator for Muggles and Wizards.

The mansion’s garden-like living room with floral arrangements throughout. Marc Angeles/Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography

Standout features include a “Great Hall” with 35-feet high, triple-vaulted ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, jungle room, custom bar with coffered ceilings, spa and family room that resembles an indoor garden. A giant replica of the iron throne seen on Game of Thrones and an apothecary cabinet, resembling one from Hogwarts, dazzle as well. One final interior detail that’ll knock your socks off: the Rivani’s paid $45,000 for a roughly 250-year-old Austrian church altar to serve as the headboard in the primary bedroom. Keep or sell, the choice is yours.

The home’s exterior also houses a pool, lounge areas and a covered patio, in addition to a sports court and six-car basement garage. Scenic views of the surrounding mountains from both inside and outside the house help sweeten the deal.

According to WSJ, the Rivanis rented out the adobe last year as they relocated to Miami. They may be selling it now, but it seems Ryan will always have a fondness for the home. “I always tell Krystal that I want her to bury me in this house,” he says. So, don’t be surprised if she comes back with an offer someday. Contact listing agents Joshua Altman and Sam Collins of Douglas Elliman for more details.

Click here for more images of the property.